Terrell: Cover-up in Washington?

The wheels continue to fall off of the Democratic bus.
And, the national media continues to protect the left. We should be used to that by now.
A boondoggle of a major political scandal developed last week and once again, it involves the Democratic Party and a lack of interest by the major news media.
Unfortunately, you haven’t seen much on this story. The major networks buried it during the first 48 hours. I did see a report on CBS that lightly mentioned the story in about 30 seconds. Commentator Gayle King, a close friend of Michelle Obama, closed with a parting comment on it.
Imran Awan, the former head of IT for some House Democrats, including former National Democratic Chair Debbie Wasserman Schultz, was arrested on bank fraud by the Federal Bureau of Investigation as he attempted to leave the country for his native Pakistan.
As a result of an investigation, he is accused of attempting to defraud the Congressional Federal Credit Union by taking out a home equity loan on a rental property. He allegedly tried to transfer the funds to Pakistan. He pleaded to a not guilty plea.
The story has all of the makings of a great movie. Look for additional federal charges.
There are a number of implications and it will be interesting to see which course the investigation takes. There could be multiple repercussions here, ranging from bank fraud to national security violations, perhaps even international spying.
And, it all began with the Democratic Party in charge.
Think about it. What access to information does the head of IT have? How many bidders would want access to the information Awan may have or had in his possession?
As head of IT, Awan had access to the House IT server, congressional email accounts, records, passwords, national secrets and other technological devices being used by elected and party officials.
Reports indicated that Awan family members and friends, during the course of his Washington employment, worked for 25 or more Democrats who thought nothing about allowing the Pakistani technology guru to work around classified information.
In addition to those offices, the Daily Caller, a conservative news agency, learned that the IT professional had also performed services across several committees, including the House Intelligence Committee.
Congressional pay records indicate Awan was paid $170,000 in 2015 and $164,000 in 2016 while his family and friends were making hundreds of thousands of dollars off of American taxpayers. The Horn News reported that the Awan family may have made more than $4 million since 2009.
Allegedly, his family in Pakistan has ties with the Muslim Brotherhood, who has a close relationship with Barack Obama. There are also some possible ties with the terrorist group Hezbollah through associates.
You can’t help but wonder how anyone with this background was able to work in the position Awan had managed to elevate himself to. If background had been properly vetted, why in the world was he working as an IT director in our government?
According to an article in the Miami Herald, Imran Awan was a suspect last February in the theft of congressional computers and data systems. He was terminated by a number of congressional offices with the exception of Florida Congresswoman Debbie Wasserman Schultz.
About the same time, Capitol Police discovered that the Awans were downloading materials of which they had access to a private server located off-site.
The pursuing investigation is an oddity in itself.
When Donald Trump became president, the police kicked the group off the Congressional server and seized their equipment. They then called in the FBI which, for whatever reason, destroyed the seized hard drives even though they were evidence and there was an ongoing investigation.
During the investigation FBI agents discovered additional smashed computer hard drives, as well as some computer equipment linked to Wasserman Schultz.
Wasserman Schultz threatened the Capitol Police Chief early during the investigation. Allegedly, she told the chief there were “consequences” and demanded the chief release the computer equipment to her.
Wasserman Schultz kept the Pakistani on her payroll and originally defended him saying she had, “…concerns about due process, fair treatment and potential ethnic and religious profiling.” Wasserman Schultz did terminate Awan after his arrest last week.
Then this week (former Gov.) Mike Huckabee led with a story saying Julian Assange of WikiLeaks had posted a portion of an email showing Awan had access to Nancy Pelosi’s tablet. That would have given him access to all types of classified information.
Radio broadcaster Mark Steyn told Fox commentator Tucker Carlson, “…this story involves possible transfers of classified information, foreign skullduggery in our government, suspected collusion at the highest levels,…a cover-up… just about everything the Trump-Russia story has, except there’s still no evidence that (Trump-Russia) ever happened… while we have an arrest in this case.”
All of this makes you wonder about the left, the Democratic Party and the media. It seems odd that no one seems interested in this story.
It also makes you wonder what classified information may have gone to foreign governments, what “secrets or dirt” may be on the hard drives, and why did Schultz continue to pay Awan a salary when she knew he was being investigated?
Will the investigation provide information on blackmail? What will investigators find regarding the plans to keep Bernie Sanders from obtaining the party’s nomination? What classified information has been illegally forwarded to foreign governments?
America needs to hear the complete story. It sounds a lot more interesting and factual than the fictitious collusion story between the Republicans and the Russians.
—
Jimmy Terrell can be reached at ejterrell65@gmail.com.
Terrell: Cover-up in Washington?
