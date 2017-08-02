Board of Education sells bonds for new school

The Barrow County School System will have nearly $12 million by mid-August that can be used to build its next school.
The Barrow County Board of Education unanimously approved the sale of $10.8 million in bonds Tuesday.
That will lead to $11.9 million in the school district’s coffers by Aug. 15, Tom Owens, with Raymond James, told the board.
Joe Perno, the assistant superintendent for operations, has told the board the district may need to build another school, most likely another elementary school, starting late next year.
At the end of the school year in May, Statham Elementary School was at nearly 1,000 students, 975. The smallest elementary schools, Bethlehem and Bramlett, each had 756 students. Four schools had more than 800 and Holsenbeck, with 920, also was above 900.
The bonds were sold Tuesday morning.
First Tennessee Bank bought the bonds with an interest rate of about 2.6 percent.
The bonds were the remaining amount authorized by the ELOST referendum. That vote authorized up to $25 million, and the board had sold $14 million.
Owens said the school district’s highest bond payment will be about $8.4 million Feb. 1, 2018. He said the district has received $10.1 million in ELOST revenue in the past 12 months.
The school district received five bids for the bonds, Owens said. Four of those were within 1.5 basis points of each other.
