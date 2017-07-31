Barrow County firefighters save family's house, pet

Barrow County firefighters rescued a Winder house and a family pet following a fire Sunday afternoon.
According to a Barrow County Emergency Services news release, units responded to the house fire in the 100 block of Scott Drive just after 5:20 p.m. and found the single-story home with smoke showing through the front door and back windows.
A Thermal Imaging Camera aided interior crews in locating the fire in a back bedroom of the house.
During the operation, a cat was rescued and revived with oxygen administered with an oxygen mask designed specially for cats and dogs.
The fire was contained to the room of origin; however, approximately 50 percent of the home received damage from smoke, heat and water.
The fire was ruled as accidental by the BCES Fire Investigations Team.
Two adults and three children were displaced and the American Red Cross is working to assist the residents.
