Man arrested after hitting Winder package store with vehicle

A man was arrested by Winder Police on Wednesday after surveillance video showed him losing control of his car while purposely spinning it around in a parking lot and hitting a package store.
Timothy Bray turned himself into police Wednesday on warrants of criminal trespass and reckless driving. According to a news release, Wray's white Chevy Aveo was captured on camera just after 7:30 p.m. Sunday attempting to "do donuts" in the parking lot of the Royal Blue package store at 321 North Broad St. Wray lost control of the vehicle and struck the building and tree before fleeing the scene.
A video of the incident was posted to the police department's Facebook page Tuesday and Wray was identified as the suspect.
He turned himself in Wednesday and was issued a $2,606 bond. His court date is scheduled later this year.
