Jacks: Homemade flea ointment for pets, plus dessert recipes from friends

I recently got an email from Connie Keener after a recent column I wrote about cooking with my dad. She is a member of the Jug Tavern Squares.
They recently printed a cookbook as a fundraiser called Georgia Cookin’ On My Mind. It has over 300 recipes put together by the 68th National Square Dance Convention.
This is really a neat cookbook with lots of history of Georgia involved, with pictures and stories to go along with it. The National Square Dancing Convention will be held in Georgia in 2019. It has never been held here before.
Another note: if you are interested in taking square dancing lessons they will be offered at the YMCA starting Aug. 8. You don’t have to be a member of the Y to participate and the first three lessons are free.
I hope to share some of the great recipes from this book with you soon. If you are interested in buying the book it is $12. You can email me for information.
—
I know most of you who have dogs probably have encountered plenty of flea problems. I have a homemade mixture you can use to get rid of them: 8 ounces of apple cider vinegar plus 4 ounces of warm water plus 1/2 tsp. salt plus 1/2 tsp. baking soda. Mix dry ingredients first, then slowly add to wet as the vinegar and baking soda will react slightly. Put into spray bottle and spray pets down.
Be careful not to get in pets’ eyes. You can use Borax throughout the house, sprinkle it on the carpet and let sit for a few hours, then vacuum. This should kill all the fleas and ticks in your home and on your pets.
—
I have been getting lots of great recipes sent to me from friends and one particular friend sends them as a hint to make them for him, which I usually do. I’ve picked out a few of them this week to share with you.
This first one is one that my brother-in-law has been making for several years but he would never share the recipe with any of us. It was always his secret recipe until his daughter happened to share it on Facebook this week. I sort of had it figured out, but not completely, so now I have the real recipe. So Rick’s famous cream cheese cake is no longer a secret. This has been a family favorite at Christmas now for several years.
Cookies and Cream Cheesecake Bundt Cake
Ingredients:
16 ounces cream cheese, softened
1/2 cup powdered sugar
1 tsp. vanilla extract
1 box chocolate cake mix, prepared according to box instructions
10 chocolate sandwich cookies (Oreos)
8 ounces high quality chocolate, chopped finely (60% cocoa content or higher)
2 cups heavy cream
Directions:
Preheat oven to 350 degrees.
In a medium bowl whisk together the cream cheese, sugar and vanilla extract, stirring until smooth. Pour half of the cake batter into the bottom of a greased Bundt cake pan, smoothing it with a spatula. With an ice cream scoop, scoop the cream cheese mixture evenly onto the cake batter making sure that it does not touch the sides of the cake pan. Place a chocolate sandwich cookie on top of the cream cheese scoop making a circle around the ring of the pan. Pour the rest of the cake batter on top of the cookies, smoothing it evenly. Bake for 45 minutes, then cool completely. Invert the cake onto a wire rack set on top of a baking tray. To make the glaze, microwave the chocolate and the cream together in 20-second intervals stirring in between until the glaze is smooth and glossy. Pour the glaze over the cake letting the excess drip off the wire rack and onto the baking tray. Once the glaze has set slice the cake and serve.
—
If you love peanut butter you are going to love this next one. I guess I should say if you love Reese’s Peanut Butter Cups.
Peanut Butter Cup Pie
Ingredients:
Crust:
60 Nilla Wafers (do not substitute with no-name brand)
1/3 cup butter, melted
1/4 cup granulated sugar
Ganache Layer:
4 oz. milk chocolate chips
1/2 cup heavy cream
Peanut Butter Cup Layer:
9 full-size peanut butter cups
Filling Layer:
2 Tbsps. granulated sugar
1 cup heavy cream, cold
1 cup creamy peanut butter
8 oz. cream cheese, room temperature
1/2 cup granulated sugar
Chocolate Drizzle:
1/2 cup milk chocolate chips
Chocolate Whipped Cream Frosting:
2 Tbsps. granulated sugar
1 cup heavy cream
2 Tbsps. unsweetened cocoa powder
1/2 cup powdered sugar
1/2 tsp. vanilla extract
Directions:
Preheat oven to 350 degrees. In a food processor (I use my nitro), blend the vanilla wafers. Then blend in the 1/3 cup melted butter and 1/4 cup granulated sugar. Press into a deep-dish pie pan and bake for 10 minutes. When you put the crust in the oven, put your metal mixing bowl (from a stand mixer) and metal whisk in the freezer for 15 minutes. In a microwave safe measuring cup, combine 4 oz. of milk chocolate chips and the 1/2 cup heavy cream. Microwave at 50 percent power for a minute. Stir, and then microwave in 30-second intervals until it is fully combined and smooth. Pour into the bottom of the pie crust and cool in the refrigerator for 10 minutes. While you are waiting for the chocolate and pie crust to cool, combine the 2 Tbsps. sugar and 1 cup heavy cream in the frozen metal bowl and beat on medium, until soft peaks begin to form. Then beat in the 1 cup peanut butter. Once that is combined, beat in the room temperature cream cheese and 1/2 cup granulated sugar, until fully combined. Put 9 full-size peanut butter cups in the bottom of the pie crust on top of the cooled ganache. Top with the creamy peanut butter filling and spread it to the edges. Melt the 1/2 cup milk chocolate chips and drizzle over the finished pie. You may use all of the chocolate. Allow to firm up in the refrigerator for at least 4 hours. Before serving, make the chocolate whipped cream frosting. Freeze your metal bowl and whisk for 15 minutes. Then add 2 Tbsps. granulated sugar and 1 cup cold heavy cream. Whisk until soft peaks begin to form. Then whisk in 2 Tbsps. unsweetened cocoa powder and 1/2 cup powdered sugar until combined. Put it into a piping bag and pipe around the edges of the pie.
—
This next recipe the cookies just melt in your mouth. They are very soft. Very similar to wedding cookies but they have peanut butter in them.
Peanut Butter
Chocolate Chip
Snowball Cookies
ingredients:
1/2 cup unsalted butter, room temperature
1 cup creamy peanut butter
1/4 cup granulated sugar
2 tsps. vanilla extract
2 cups all-purpose flour, scooped and leveled
2 cups mini chocolate chips
powdered sugar
Directions:
Preheat your oven to 350 degrees and line your baking sheet with parchment paper or a silicon mat. Beat the sugar, butter and peanut butter. Then beat in the vanilla and the flour. Finally, stir in the chocolate chips. Scoop the cookies into one-inch dough balls. Place approximately two inches apart on baking sheets (if you bake in batches make sure the sheets are cool before adding more dough). Bake for approximately 18 minutes or until the edges just begin to turn golden brown. Be careful not to overcook. Allow to cool for 5 minutes on baking sheet, then roll in powdered sugar again. Store in an airtight container for up to a week.
•Note: Your butter should be soft enough that you can dent it with your finger easily but not so soft that you can push all the way through. Scoop the flour into a measuring cup with a scoop and then level off. Don’t scoop directly into measuring cup, you will end up with too much.
—
This last recipe reminded me of my grandmother. She used to make Zucchini bread when I was younger. This was sent to me this week so I haven’t tried it yet but I have all the stuff ready to make it.
Lemon Zucchini Cake
Ingredients:
1 1/4 cups granulated sugar
6 Tbsps. extra virgin olive oil
2 eggs, room temperature
1/3 cup vanilla almond milk
2 Tbsps. lemon juice
1 tsp. vanilla or almond extract
2 cups cake flour
1 1/4 tsps. baking powder
1/2 tsp. kosher salt
1 1/2 cups shredded Zucchini, drained and squeezed dry
2 Tbsps. lemon zest
Glaze:
1 cup powdered sugar
1-2 Tbsps. lemon juice
Directions:
Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Spray a loaf pan with baking spray and line with parchment paper. Set aside. Combine flour, baking powder and salt in a medium bowl and whisk together. Set aside. In a large bowl, combine the sugar and olive oil. Whisk to combine. Add eggs and almond milk and whisk together. Add lemon juice and vanilla extract and stir to combine. Add flour mixture and stir just until incorporated. Fold in Zucchini and lemon zest. Pour batter into the prepared pan and bake for 45 to 55 minutes or until an inserted toothpick comes out with moist crumbs. The top of the cake should look dry. Place the loaf on a cooling rack and cool for 15 minutes. Use the parchment paper to carefully lift the cake from the pan. Let cool completely on the rack.
Glaze: In a small bowl, combine the powdered sugar and lemon juice. Whisk until smooth. Drizzle the glaze over the cake. Slice and serve.
—
Joyce Jacks is a cooking columnist for the Barrow News-Journal. Send comments to Georgiagirl2424@yahoo.com.
