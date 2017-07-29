Terrell: Convention of States

Our founding fathers knew there would not always be peace in the valley.
To enable necessary changes to our United States Constitution, the writers of this historical document included a little known provision known as Article 5 which reads as follows.
“The Congress, whenever two thirds of both Houses shall deem it necessary, shall propose Amendments to this Constitution, or, on the Application of the Legislatures of two thirds of the several States, shall call a Convention for proposing Amendments, which, in either Case, shall be valid to all Intents and Purposes, as part of this Constitution, when ratified by the Legislatures of three fourths of the several States, or by Conventions in three fourths thereof, as the one or the other Mode of Ratification may be proposed by the Congress; Provided that no Amendment which may be made prior to the Year One thousand eight hundred and eight shall in any Manner affect the first and fourth Clauses in the Ninth Section of the first Article; and that no State, without its Consent, shall be deprived of its equal Suffrage in the Senate.”
In case you are not aware, there is currently an effort under way to call a Convention of the States. A growing voice dissatisfied with Congress is in pursuit of calling a convention to change elements of the American Constitution.
The conservative group calling for the Convention is aptly named Convention of States Action (COSA) and its goal is “to take the power back from the out-of-control politicians in Washington and safeguard our liberty once and for all.”
Article 5 authorizes the state legislatures to call a Convention of the States to hear, review and pass, if possible, amendments to our Constitution. To date all amendments have been passed by Congress. However, should Congress not listen, this is an alternative.
Interestingly, if such a Convention is called, Congress and the Washington bureaucracy, Wall Street, the Deep State, George Soros and anyone else opposed, is powerless to stop it.
There are, however, some procedures that must take place before a Convention can be called.
To begin with 34 states must agree to call a convention. Once seated, amendments must be ratified by three-fourths of the states.
Once an amendment is officially announced by Congress or by a Convention of the States, the ratification process occurs. Congress does have a say in whether a proposed amendment is sent to the states’ legislative bodies or to a state convention.
Each state gets one vote for or against ratification. If the amendment is ratified by either measure, it becomes a part of the U.S. Constitution.
Wikipedia pointed out that U.S. representatives and senators frequently propose amendments during a Congressional term but few ever get out of committee.
In the last 220-plus years, 33 amendments have been proposed but only 27 have been ratified by Congress. There has never been a Convention of the States. Previous amendments were all passed by Congress.
If a Convention of States is called, a total of 38 states (three-fourths) must vote in favor of the amendment in order for it to be ratified and become law.
According to Wikipedia, “…The framers of the Constitution, recognizing the difference between regular legislation and constitutional matters, intended that it be difficult to change the Constitution; but not so difficult as to render it an inflexible instrument of government, as the amendment mechanism in the Articles of Confederation, which required a unanimous vote of thirteen states for ratification, had proven to be. Therefore, a less stringent process for amending the Constitution was established in Article V. “
The conservative movement (COSA) behind the current call for a convention says it is time for the states to act. They want a Convention of States to “…restrict the power and jurisdiction of the federal government, effectively returning the citizens’ rightful power over the ruling elite.”
In a recent mailing they described the problem, saying, “The federal government has overreached its constitutionally-established boundaries and has its hands in almost every area of our lives. Our children and grandchildren will inherit a bankrupt nation run by an unaccountable bureaucracy.”
COSA believes that states should decide on the issues that affect their citizens. A couple of issues they have used for examples are (1) should bureaucrats decide what education policies will affect your child and (2) should the Supreme Court decide on what constitutes a marriage or should the state have the final say.
Other issues COSA wants before the people are; term limits for Congress, a balanced budget amendment, voter ID nationwide, term limits for the Supreme Court justices, and the ability to stop unelected bureaucrats from imposing regulations.
Texas recently became the 11th state to call for a convention to reign in the federal government’s power. There are a sufficient number of states calling for an amendment but not all are asking for the same amendment which is slowing the process.
A balanced-budget amendment appears to be the most popular proposal.
The proposed Balanced Budget Amendment (BBA) has 28 states requesting a Convention. With six more states voting in support of the proposal, Congress will have to call a convention.
The moderates and left side of Congress are opposed and fear a convention will do more harm than good. Common Cause has labeled the plan as an attempt by “Big Money to Shred the Constitution.”
They are, especially fearful of the BBA, pointing out that its economic impact would be destructive and could actually cripple the economy putting, “…the entire structure of constitutional government at risk.”
There is a legitimate fear that a convention could move beyond its mandate and find itself influenced by powerful lobbyists and interest groups.
The continued threat of a convention may be the answer to bring both sides of Congress to the table to compromise on a number of issues.
The American public may be ready for that and accept compromise as a welcomed solution to the long list of failures and inaction by Congress.
Congressional leaders need to heed the voice of the people. There are echoes of 1776. It’s time to listen and take action.
—
Jimmy Terrell can be reached at ejterrell@gmail.com.
Terrell: Convention of States
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)