Buffington: Population shifts and the effects

It’s difficult to believe when you look around booming northeast Georgia, but not everywhere in the country is growing.
A large swath of the American Midwest, from northern Texas up into the Dakotas, is seeing depopulation as young people leave rural communities and move into urban areas where there are more job opportunities.
Farm consolidations and the mechanization of agricultural production has taken a toll on rural Midwestern counties.
That is just one of many trends reshaping the nation. It’s always been this way. America has long been noted for its dynamic shifts, starting with the westward migrations from the East Coast in the 1800s. The Great Plains of that era were places of opportunity for homesteaders and the self-reliant.
Another great movement of people came in the mid-1900s when people moved to find work during the Great Depression and during World War II. Around 44 percent of the nation’s population was rural in 1930; that dropped to 36 percent by 1950 and 30 percent by 1960.
Today, the nation’s rural population has fallen just below 20 percent.
That population shift will have huge ramifications for our nation’s political cultural fabric.
Since the end of World War II, the U.S. has been defined by suburbanization. That was accelerated in the 1960s and 1970s as “white flight” from urban cities led to massive suburban growth. At the time, America’s urban areas were a wasteland of poverty, crime, pollution and decay.
Job opportunities — both white-collar and blue-collar — moved from cities to the suburbs.
Now, that pattern seems to be reversing as large companies are abandoning their suburban campuses to move back into urban environments.
That trend is due to the demand for labor, specifically high-tech labor that is found among younger workers who would rather live in urban areas than the suburbs.
This trend has large implications for the nation’s political and social climate. Urban political and cultural values are different than rural mores — more liberal politically and socially.
We saw some of that trend in the 2016 elections as Donald Trump dominated the rural vote while the more liberal Hillary Clinton took most urban areas.
Jobs are one of the key reasons for this trend, but there are other urban draws, too.
Urban areas tend to have better health care available than rural areas and they offer more cultural and social outlets that most rural communities.
The downsides are obvious, too. Crime, traffic congestion and noise are all problems found in many urban communities.
A second trend is the impact of immigrants and minorities in the nation. Once dismissed as inconsequential, the growth of Asian and Hispanic populations is having a profound impact on the nation’s culture and economy, if not its political system.
That is one reason immigration has become such a hot-button issue in the past decade; these populations are reaching a critical mass that for some threatens the status quo power structure.
A third trend in this population shift is regional.
Manufacturing has slowly been moving from the North to the South since 1960. The lack of aggressive labor unions and lower wages in the South began that trend, but it has accelerated as the South has improved its transportation infrastructure and educational opportunities.
That movement, however, has put parts of the North — Detroit is one example — into a downward spiral.
Despite the growth of many urban areas, those that have been hit with a huge loss of manufacturing have yet to recover and benefit from urban renewal.
One thing that has not changed very much over the years is the cultural and political influence found in both East and West coast cities.
New York and Washington D.C. on the East Coast have long dominated the nation’s economic, media and political atmosphere while the West Coast cities of Los Angeles, San Francisco, and Seattle dominate the nation’s entertainment, cultural and high-tech worlds.
But nothing about the nation is static. What is true today may be different tomorrow.
Economic trends, technological changes and cultural values all wax and wane over time.
What was true 50 years ago is often very different today.
This dynamism is what makes the U.S. unique and is the source of its strength. But it’s not without controversy and problems: What should we do about the small towns that are dying in the Midwest? How do we help people move from areas where jobs are being lost to areas where jobs are available?
How do we adjust psychologically as a nation to the large cultural changes taking place in our communities?
These are fundamental questions that in many ways underlie the sharp political issues of our time.
Health care, immigration and tax reform are all affected by these unsettled and changing population trends.
We live in an era of tremendous change from a variety of conflicting forces.
And despite what politicians on both sides of the aisle claim, there are no easy or quick solutions to the problems these changes create.
Mike Buffington is co-publisher of Mainstreet Newspapers. He can be reached at mike@mainstreetnews.com.
