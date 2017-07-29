Thompson: The O.J. dilemma

Surely, it’s a product of our social media-dominated times, but the notion that a parole hearing would have been the most talked about topic on the internet Thursday would normally have seemed silly.
Except, we were talking about the parole hearing of O.J. Simpson. Simpson, who gained fame first as a Hall of Fame running back, then as an actor and then as an alleged double murderer, was granted parole last week after serving a minimum nine years of a 33-year sentence for an armed robbery and kidnapping conviction stemming from a September 2007 incident at a Las Vegas hotel.
The unanimous decision by the Nevada Board of Parole came just shy of 22 years after Simpson was acquitted in the brutal stabbing deaths of his ex-wife Nicole Brown Simpson and her friend, Ron Goldman. A large majority of Americans believe Simpson got away with double murder and many of them were angered that he will soon walk free again.
And as much as it pains me to say so, he should.
I was only 6 years old when Simpson’s murder trial occurred. I faintly remember talk of the Bronco chase and barely recall the verdict. My parents were furious at his acquittal, while some of my extended family, despite an overwhelming amount of physical and circumstantial evidence, remained convinced he had either been framed by a corrupt Los Angeles Police Department or that he should have been acquitted based on a gross mishandling of the physical evidence.
While I don’t remember the day-to-day drama of the case as it happened, I’ve read a lot about it over the years and watched dozens of documentaries about it.
Along with millions of other Americans, the case has always fascinated me. It says so much about our attitudes toward and issues with race, class, police, the legal system, domestic violence, celebrity, pop culture, etc, all of which still ring true today.
The best, most comprehensive examination of the case I’ve seen is Ezra Edelman’s Oscar-winning, five-part documentary “O.J.: Made in America,” which originally aired last summer on ESPN.
The FX drama, “The People vs. O.J. Simpson,” which focused on the prosecution and defense teams in the case, was also well done, but Edelman gave us one of the great documentaries of all time, which chronicles everything from O.J.’s time as the star running back at USC to his 2007 conviction on the armed robbery and kidnapping charges.
The most important part is the second one, in which Edelman explores the LAPD’s history of systemic racism toward black Americans that eventually helped create the environment for the double murder trial to be framed around race and racial injustice.
The murder victims became secondary cast members as Simpson’s star-studded defense team shifted the focus to the sloppy gathering of evidence, framing that as evidence itself of a sweeping conspiracy to frame a black man of murder. Most damning was F. Lee Bailey’s cross-examination of lead detective Mark Fuhrmann who, in recordings played in the trial, seemed to delight in his egregious casual use of the N-word.
Combine that with prosecutor Christopher Darden’s insistence that O.J. try on the pair of gloves (one of the great legal blunders in history) and Johnnie Cochran’s famous “If it doesn’t fit, you must acquit” line, and it was more than enough to sway the opinions of many African-Americans, especially those in Los Angeles, who had an understandable distrust of police and the justice system.
Whether justified or not, Simpson became a civil rights martyr of sorts and to many black Americans his acquittal symbolized a victory against a corrupt, racist system.
There are many moments in Edleman’s masterpiece that stood out to me, but there are two especially that almost perfectly sum up the case.
In one, juror Carrie Bess is asked if there were jurors who voted to acquit Simpson as payback for the acquittal of LAPD officers in the savage beating of Rodney King.
She speculates “90 percent” of the jurors felt that way and said she was one of them. Asked if she thought that was right, she raises her hands as if to shrug.
In the other, as footage of O.J.’s return home following his acquittal plays, Mark Whitlock, pastor of Christ Our Redeemer AME Church provides this insight: “It wasn’t a victory for black people suffering from racial injustice. It was a victory for a rich guy named O.J. Simpson and I was troubled by it.”
In a brilliant piece in the “Atlantic” in last October, Ta-Nehisi Coates underscored this point while also bringing attention, as Edelman did, to the fact that Simpson had shied away from civil rights issues in the ‘60s while other prominent black athletes embraced their platforms.
“I did not understand the ties that united Simpson and the black community,” Coates wrote. “When O. J. Simpson ran from justice, returned to it, was tried for murder, and eluded justice again, it was the most shocking statement of pure equality since the civil rights movement. Simpson had killed Nicole Brown Simpson and Ron Goldman. I suspected that then, and I am sure of it now.
“But he’d gotten away with it — in much the same way that white people had killed black men and women for centuries and gotten away with it.”
The reality is for all the good it does, the justice system also has failed way too many people. Too many people have been wrongfully convicted based on faulty evidence, while others who were guilty have escaped justice, in many cases because of money and influence. And many times, those miscarriages of justice have been racially-based.
Many Americans, particularly white Americans, continue to harbor strong resentment of O.J. Simpson, who was eventually found liable for the deaths of his ex-wife and Goldman in a 1997 civil trial.
And it seemed like poetic, karmic justice when he was convicted on the armed robbery and kidnapping charges.
Was the maximum 33-year sentence handed down by the judge in the case justified, given Simpson’s involvement in the crime? Maybe, maybe not, but it didn’t matter to many people. O.J. was where he belonged, and the judge seemed determined to make sure that happened. But true justice and the legal system don’t always align, and trying to operate a system based on feelings of karma is a slippery slope we should refrain from.
Based on the facts at hand, regardless of your opinion on the double murder and the circus of a trial that followed it, it appears the parole board got it right in this case.
Simpson is, in my opinion, a detestable human being, and though he did apologize for his actions at his parole hearing, he predictably sought to deflect blame for the incident that led to his conviction.
But whether or not he has remorse for his actions is not considered relevant in Nevada parole cases.
Simpson was found to be discipline-free in prison, to have stable release plans, family and community support and no prior convictions.
And no matter how terrible and smug he may sounded when he said with a straight face he had lived a “conflict-free” life, you have to put that aside and recognize the system worked here.
Anytime that happens is good.
Two wrongs don’t make a right.
We need a system that works for everyone, not one that works for only a few. We never know if our own lives might depend on it someday.
—
Scott Thompson is editor of the Barrow News-Journal. He can be reached at sthompson@barrownewsjournal.com.
Thompson: The O.J. dilemma
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)