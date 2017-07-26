The Barrow County Board of Education voted unanimously Tuesday to maintain the school millage rate at 18.5 mills, the rate it has been since 2007.
The millage rate will be an increase in taxes for about 24,350 property owners in the county whose property was reappraised during 2016.
For other property owners, taxes should remain about the same. One mill amounts to $1 per $1,000 of assessed property value.
A homeowner levied a 1 mill tax on a property assessed at $200,000 would pay $200 in taxes.
The board held three public hearings on the millage rate because it is higher than the rollback rate.
The rollback millage rate, which would have produced about the same property tax revenue as the previous year, was 17.146 mills. The net tax digest for schools was $1.89 billion, an increase of about 9.8 percent.
The school district budget for FY 2018 anticipates about $33 million in local taxes and about 78.2 million in state funds. The school district projects about $4.7 million more in revenue for 2018 and the FY 2017.
The budget plans to use about $3.6 million in reserve funds. A reserve fund of about $6 million is projected for June 30, 2018.
Seven new positions are included for support staff and administrators for the new Winder Elementary School. A math specialist at the system level and 8.5 new teaching positions also are included.
The general fund budget is about $118.9 million, about $6.7 million more than the FY 2017 budget.
Other funds, including capital expenditures and debt service, are about $40.4 million.
For more coverage of Tuesday's meeting, see the July 26 issue of the Barrow News-Journal.
Updated: School millage stays same: Taxes will increase for more than 24,000 property owners
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)