Barrow test scores higher than state in lower grades; high school EOCT results more mixed

Wednesday, July 26. 2017
Barrow County students scored higher than the state averages in nearly every category of testing at the elementary school levels for 2017.
Georgia Milestones test results were released last week and school administrators presented a report Tuesday night.
County students scored below the state average on five of eight high school courses tested, but the county’s students improved over the 2016 scores in five of the eight.
At the elementary and middle school levels, Barrow students improved their scores at six of eight schools in the third grade; five of eight in the fifth grade and three of four in the eighth-grade.
The results are more mixed for the end-of-course high school results.
The district was below the state averages for ninth-grade literature, American literature, algebra I, geometry and U.S. history.
It had scores above state averages for biology, physical science and economics.
The district also had lower results for 2017 than 2016 in algebra, biology and U.S. history.
See the full story in the July 26 issue of the Barrow News-Journal.
