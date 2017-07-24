Lightning suspected cause of Auburn house fire

Lightning heavily damaged a home in Auburn Sunday evening, according to a Barrow County Emergency Services news release.
Just after 7:30 p.m., BCES crews arrived at a house in the 300 block of Meadow Trace Drive, where a neighbor reported seeing the house struck three times.
The two-story house had heavy fire coming from the roof and black smoke coming from the attic vents.
Approximately 30 percent of the roof was destroyed and much of the home suffered heavy damage from smoke, heat and water.
Two adults were displaced and a cat was also rescued from the home. The American Red Cross is assisting the residents.

