Nothing says Fourth of July and summer more than biting into a slice of cold, sweet, watermelon.
It is a quintessential symbol of American summers and an important staple of picnics, cook-outs and all manner of summer celebrations. Beyond being a refreshing treat, watermelons have an interesting history, as well as an important role in Georgia agriculture.
Watermelons have been cultivated for around 5,000 years, and the earliest record of them can be found in Egypt, where they were left in tombs of Pharaohs as sustenance as they journeyed to the afterlife. From there, they have spread throughout the world, slowly evolving into the modern watermelon. While its wild ancestor was hard and bitter, selection over the years had led to the red-fleshed sweet melon we enjoy today.
Farmers and home-gardeners grow around 300 different watermelon varieties, though only a handful are popular with consumers. While many people think of the iconic green-striped melon with red flesh, watermelons can also have yellow and orange flesh, come in different shapes and sizes, and can have solid green or speckled rinds. For a different watermelon experience, try unique heirloom varieties such as “Moon and Stars” or the rare “Bradford.”
Here in Georgia, watermelons are an important part of our agricultural economy, with a farm gate value of $124.5 million in 2015.
Watermelons ranked in the top 20 for value of all of Georgia’s crops, and Georgia is the second largest producer of watermelons in the U.S.
For more information about watermelons or Georgia agriculture, contact me at the County Extension Office.
—
Alicia Holloway is the Barrow County Agriculture and Natural Resources Extension Agent. She can be reached by e-mail at aholloway@uga.edu, by phone at 770-307-3029, or by stopping by the County Extension Office at 90 Lanthier St. Follow Barrow County Extension on Facebook @BarrowCountyExtension.
Holloway: Watermelons and summer
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)