Brown: The road ahead

It’s hard for me to believe that I graduated from the University of North Georgia with my bachelor’s just two months ago.
It seems as though those six years I spent in college discovering who I wanted to be and overcoming my physical and mental obstacles suddenly flew by while also simultaneously dragging on for ages. Now, that part of my life is over — at least until grad school.
So, what now?
This summer has been bittersweet. I celebrated my accomplishment with my friends and family.
To some, it felt like I would never get my degree as it took me a little longer than the four years to finally get that expensive piece of paper. Changing majors and redirecting your future will do that to you.
I have felt inadequate because it took more time to get my degree than I wanted, but the important thing is that I finished strong. College is an endurance race, not a sprint. It will test your stamina at every turn, and when you feel like giving up is when you need to push yourself to keep going.
But what do we do after we finally get that degree? After spending my entire life in academia suddenly I am thrust into the real world and expanding my horizons. Sometimes it feels like I’ve been dropped in the middle of the ocean with nothing but a deflated life raft, trying to hold my head above the water long enough to inflate my life raft to find my way.
Suddenly that safety net called college is gone. I won’t be expected to write any academic papers or speak at conferences.
There are no written exams testing my knowledge on the Civil War. Everything that I have done for six years is gone. Now I ask myself, “where do I go from here?”
The amount of choices I have is overwhelming. As I look at my future I see all my talents and skills branching out into a giant web.
I could go anywhere my mind takes me. I could dedicate myself to writing full time and publish books.
I could reach out and work with nonprofits by writing grant proposals for them and make a difference in a community. I could really expand my photography business and reach new heights.
I could work in museums conducting research and aim to make education fun for everyone.
The possibilities seem endless, but the world is scary and big.
With so many options and so many connections, new endeavors seem daunting.
Like a baby bird stretching out its wings for the first time as he looks over the edge of the nest, there is a fear of falling. There is a fear of failure that haunts us as we try to take our first steps into the world outside academia. As we look to start new careers or move on to new homes, the fear of failure stays on our backs.
In college, we might have been big shots. I made all A’s and graduated magna cum laude, but so what?
My success as a student doesn’t exactly translate into the real world, after all buying a house is a lot riskier than getting a bad grade on a paper.
I guess at this stage in our lives, we are expected to do great things and make our families proud. We desperately don’t want to fail them as the final wave of our collegiate success crashes on the shore. I look at the road ahead, so full of wonder and possibilities, and I question if I can make it. I suppose most of us do.
Deep down, I feel like humans share that fear of falling. We don’t want to look like fools. We don’t want to make mistakes. We don’t want to let ourselves down.
One thing I have learned this summer, though, is that if we live with that fear of failure, we never truly live. We sit here letting life pass us by, content with never spreading our wings and trying something new.
Getting out of our comfort zone can be terrifying — it’s called a “comfort zone” for a reason. I know that the world is scary and overwhelming. The future is so bright for us, we need to wear sunglasses just to see it, and that is what terrifies us. With so many great opportunities laid before us, we struggle with finding the right path. Sometimes we just need to take that leap of faith, spread our wings and fly just to see what happens.
I’m not sure where the road ahead leads for me. Stepping out into the bright unknown has me trembling with anxious anticipation, but instead of standing idly at the edge of the road I begin to take my first steps, unsure where it will take me.
And that’s OK. Sometimes that fear of failure will push us to where we need to be. Failing only means that you tried. If you never try, you will never fail but you will also never succeed.
I can’t succeed unless I allow myself the possibility of failing. If I want to make big things happen in my future, I now understand that failure comes with it. It’s sort of a package deal.
Though opportunities may come your way and pass over you, you are not a failure.
You are just on the road ahead that leads to your success.
Don’t let the fear keep you stuck in time when success is just down the road for you.
Jessica Brown is the staff photographer for the Barrow News-Journal. She can be reached at picsbyjessica1@gmail.com.
