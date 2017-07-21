Jacks: Favorite Italian dishes

I had the opportunity to attend the McLocklin family reunion this past weekend.
It was a wonderful time of seeing friends, catching up and lots of great food.
I am blessed to be a little part of this family.
I stay with Ms. Doris McLocklin three days a week.
You won’t find a smarter woman around when it comes to today’s politics.
She knows the good politicians, the bad ones, the good news reporters and the bad ones.
I have learned so much from her this past year about our nation’s politicians.
This lady has a heart of gold to go along with being smart.
I continue to send prayers out to her daughter Jane as she continues her fight and struggle with cancer.
—
It used to be if you lived around Statham and decided you wanted to go out to eat, you had to drive to Athens or Winder to get a good meal.
Lately Statham has been adding some good places to eat.
One of my favorite places to grab food from during the week after a long day of work is Blazers.
John and his crew make some of the best chicken wings I’ve ever eaten.
My favorite has to be the lemon pepper wings.
Blazers has other items, too, but wings are well worth the trip into Statham to Blazers located in the old Statham Post Office building next to the Statham Library.
—
I was recently asked to do a column on some of my favorite Italian dishes.
Well, this week I am doing just that.
I enjoy cooking Italian food and sharing it with my friends. These are a few of my favorites.
Lasagna Soup
Ingredients:
1 pound ground pork
1/2 cup diced yellow onion
1 green pepper, seeded and diced
4 cloves garlic, pressed
1 carton (32 oz.) chicken broth
1 can (14.5 oz.) diced tomatoes
1 can (15 oz.) tomato sauce
1 Tbsp. Italian seasoning
1 tsp. Kosher salt
1/4 tsp. ground black pepper
1 tsp. garlic salt
1/4 tsp. crushed red pepper
1 tsp. dried basil
8 whole wheat lasagna noodles broken into bite-sized pieces
3/4 cup Parmesan cheese, grated
1 1/2 cup Mozzarella cheese, shredded
Directions:
In a large soup pot, brown ground pork with onion, green pepper and garlic.
Add chicken broth, tomatoes, tomato sauce and seasonings. Bring to a boil over medium high heat.
Boil 2 minutes then reduce to a simmer and cook for 30 minutes, covered.
Stir occasionally. Add bite-sized lasagna noodles to soup and cook until tender (about 15 minutes).
When ready to serve, mix in the grated Parmesan cheese.
Ladle into individual bowls and sprinkle with shredded Mozzarella cheese.
Serve with crunchy sour dough bread crisps.
Three Cheese
Italian Casserole
Ingredients:
1 lb. ground beef or ground turkey
1/4 cup diced onion
2 tsps. minced garlic
1 lb. Rotini pasta, cooked and drained
16 oz. shredded Mozzarella cheese, divided
8 oz. cream cheese, softened
8 oz. sour cream
1/2 cup grated Parmesan cheese
1 can or jar of your favorite pasta sauce
1 tsp. garlic salt
Directions:
In a large skillet, add ground beef, minced garlic and diced onion. Stir until beef has been fully browned.
Stir the pasta sauce into the beef mixture and let simmer while you put together the rest of the ingredients.
In a medium-sized mixing bowl mix together cream cheese and sour cream.
Once cream cheese and sour cream are blended add 1/2 cup shredded Mozzarella, the Parmesan cheese and garlic salt and mix very well.
In a 9x13-inch pan, spread half of the pasta sauce across the bottom. Layer cooked pasta across the top of the pasta sauce spread the cream cheese mixture evenly over the pasta layer.
Add remaining sauce to the top of the cream cheese mixture and spread it evenly across the top.
Top with remaining shredded Mozzarella cheese.
Cover with foil and bake at 350 degrees for 20 minutes.
After 20 minutes remove foil and bake until cheese is slightly browned and bubbly.
Cream Cheese
Lasagna
Ingredients:
1 lb. ground meat - sausage, ground beef or turkey
14 oz. jar of your favorite pasta sauce
8 oz. cream cheese, softened
8 oz. sour cream
8 oz. shredded Mozzarella divided
1 cup of grated Parmesan cheese
6 lasagna noodles, cooked and drained.
Directions:
Mix together your favorite pasta sauce, 1/2 cup of Parmesan cheese and cooked ground meat and set this mixture aside (season to taste).
In a medium-sized mixing bowl, add cream cheese, 1/2 cup of Parmesan cheese, half of the Mozzarella cheese and sour cream.
Mix well and set aside. In a 9x13-inch baking dish ladle in a bit of sauce to slightly cover the bottom of the baking dish.
Lay 3 lasagna noodles on top of the sauce. Using half of the cream cheese mixture to spread across the noodles evenly, repeat and use the rest of the cream cheese mixture, noodles and sauce.
Top with remaining shredded Mozzarella.
Cover with foil and cook for 10 minutes or until cheese is slightly browned and bubbly. Remove from oven and let sit for 15 minutes before slicing and serving.
White Cheese
and Chicken Lasagna
Ingredients:
9 whole lasagna noodles (not oven ready)
1/2 cup butter
1 whole onion, chopped
1 clove garlic, minced
1/2 cup all-purpose flour
1 tsp. salt
2 cups chicken broth
1 1/2 cups milk
4 cups shredded Mozzarella cheese, divided
1 cup grated Parmesan cheese, divided, plus additional 1/4 cup for topping (optional)
1 tsp. each dried basil and oregano
1/2 tsp. ground pepper
2 cups Ricotta cheese
2 cups cooked, cubed chicken
1 pkg. (10 oz. size) frozen, chopped spinach, thawed and drained
1 Tbsp. chopped fresh parsley
Directions:
Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Bring a large pot of lightly salted water to a boil.
Cook lasagna noodles in boiling water for 8-10 minutes.
Drain and rinse with cold water. Meanwhile, melt the butter in a large saucepan over medium heat.
Cook the onion and garlic in the butter until tender, stirring frequently.
Stir in flour and salt; simmer until bubbly. Mix in the broth and milk and boil, stirring constantly, for 1 min.
Stir in 2 cups of Mozzarella cheese and 1/2 cup Parmesan.
Season with basil, oregano and ground black pepper.
Remove from heat and set aside.
Spread 1/3 of the sauce mixture on the bottom of the 9x13-inch baking dish.
Layer with 1/3 of the noodles and all of the Ricotta and the chicken. Arrange 1/3 of the noodles over the chicken and layer with 1/4 of 2 cups Mozzarella cheese and 1/2 cup Parmesan cheese.
Arrange remaining noodles over cheese and spread remaining sauce evenly over noodles.
Sprinkle with parsley and additional 1/4 cup Parmesan cheese.
Bake for 35 to 40 minutes in the preheated oven.
Let stand for 5 minutes before cutting and serving.
—
Joyce Jacks is a cooking columnist for the Barrow News-Journal. Send comments to Georgiagirl2424@yahoo.com.
Jacks: Favorite Italian dishes
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)