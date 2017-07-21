Bennett: Amphitheater is impressive

For the past three to four weeks, I’ve blown up Facebook with event reminders, inviting all my friends to the second concert at Barrow County’s new Innovation Amphitheater.
Friday evening was the Winder debut of my favorite tribute band of all time — Departure: The Journey Tribute Band.
I’m a huge Journey fan from many years back, and when my brother’s jam buddies decided to form a tribute band, I was all over that!
After a quick rise to local fame in the Gwinnett area, they began traveling throughout the Southeast, and in the 10 years they’ve been together, they’ve played gigs all over the USA.
Since officially reaching geezer/old codger status, it has become pretty much impossible to be a groupie and hang with the band anymore.
In the early days, I could get in the show with a simple “I’m with the band,’ but that doesn’t work so well any more since they are playing larger and more prominent venues. In addition to that, the gigs at bars and nightclubs are past my bedtime.
Yawn.
That said, I was delighted to learn that they would be playing in our brand spanking new amphitheater, right here in town, practically in my own back yard.
My grandson and I stopped by a couple of weeks ago to check out the venue. The gates were open, so we went inside for a quick look-see. The sign was being hung that afternoon, and there was a lot of activity among the workers. Everything was so fresh and new!
The man in charge, Jerry Golden, of Golden Productions, gave us a rundown on how things would be set up. The chairs weren’t out, of course, but it was easy to envision.
He could hardly contain his excitement as he explained about the party tents, concessions, and the shows he is booking. It was a treat to get a behind-the-scenes point of view.
Friday finally arrived, and the weather looked promising. A number of friends were attending, and we arrived in plenty of time to get the seats we wanted. The sun was shining, but our seats were in the shade of the stage, and a slight breeze was blowing so the heat wasn’t so oppressive.
My brother came up into the seats to greet friends who had come and pose for photos.
As the sun moved further west, clouds started to roll in, and while we were grateful they were blocking the sun, we were ever mindful of the quick weather changes that we’ve been experiencing lately.
The music started, and the show was on! Every now and then, a gusty breeze would come through, but with it would come the smell of rain. A little over an hour into the show, the authorities made the decision to call the show early, as a bad storm was headed that way. The band only had time to squeeze in two more hits, and the show ended, as always, with “Don’t Stop Believing.” By the end of the song, the die-hard music lovers were standing in the pouring rain, soaked to the bone, singing their hearts out.
Having the show end early was a big disappointment, to the band and fans alike, but it was the right call. The storm was indeed a bad one, and folks didn’t need to be exposed to the elements.
And though my first experience at the IA ended on a wet note, I was impressed and thankful that we have such a nice place here at home for future events.
Watch the newspaper and social media for a calendar of events, and check out a show or two!
If you follow me on Facebook, don’t worry… I’ll be sure to let you know when Departure comes back for another show!
Cathy Watkins Bennett is a Barrow County native and a graduate of Winder-Barrow High School.
bencath@aol.com.
