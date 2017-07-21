Terrell:Too many conundrums

An attorney (friend, not foe) sent me an email last week titled “Conundrums of Socialism in the United States.” It did not list an author.
I admit before reading the email I looked up the word “conundrum.” Emails and attorneys don’t always mix.
Google defined the word as a noun saying it is a “confusing and difficult problem or question…quandary…dilemma.” The research used the word in a great definitive expression saying, “the conundrums facing policy-makers.”
Sounds like a day in Washington, D.C., doesn’t it?
All of the examples in the email reflect political and economic situations here in this country today.
“1. America is capitalist and greedy – yet half of the population is subsidized.”
I think that’s pretty accurate. Seems like the last projected figure I read said 49 percent of America’s population is subsidized.
Capitalism, however, has made this country strong (and, unfortunately, greedy.)
“2. Half the population is subsidized — yet they think they are victims.”
Stop and think about that one.
MarketWatch.com reported in April 2016 that 45 percent of Americans pay no income tax. That’s equal to approximately 77.5 million households.
Of that 45 percent, approximately 18 percent pay payroll taxes, 9 percent pay no taxes, and 18 percent pay some taxes (property, sales, etc.) but pay no payroll taxes.
Refundable tax credits play into this income tax business as well. Known as EITC (Earned Income Tax Credit), is a refundable tax credit for low to moderate income families or couples, especially those with children.
The EITC tax credit is based on a recipient’s income and number of children in the home.
Many do think they are victims and want their share of entitlements. I don’t think there’s an argument there.
“3. They think they are victims — yet their representatives run the government.”
Do you see where this is going?
“4. Their representatives run the government — yet the poor keep getting poorer.”
In 1964 President Lyndon Johnson declared war on poverty.
The goal was to help at least one in five Americans improve their income.
His agenda included better schools, better health care and more job opportunities.
Now, 53 years later, the Heritage Foundation reports our poverty level to still be one in five families! According to the HF, U.S. taxpayers “…have spent over $22 trillion on anti-poverty programs…” since 1964.
The sociologists and psychologists have debated the causes of poverty for years. The central cause seems to be poverty itself.
We threw $22 trillion dollars at poverty and did nothing but spin our wheels. The Heritage Foundation report pointed out we spent more on poverty than we have spent on all of America’s military wars.
And, we are no better off.
“5. The poorer keep getting poorer — yet they have things that people in other countries only dream about.”
The poor in America have many more things than the poor in other parts of the world and many are certainly better off. Unfortunately, we still aren’t doing something right in society.
“6. They have things that people in other countries only dream about, yet they want America to be more like those other countries.”
You can’t have it both ways. Period. Nothing is free. Not even freedom. There is a cost and someone has to “pay the piper.”
You can see the world through rose-colored glasses as often as you like but rose-colored glasses are not reality.
“7. Seems we hear about how Social Security is going to run out of money. But we never hear about welfare or food stamps running out of money.
What’s interesting is the first group worked for their money but the second group didn’t.”
Congress has a conundrum of its own with medical care. Who is right and who is wrong? Better yet, who’s lying?
Is medical care the responsibility of the individual or of the government? If it belongs to the government, how is it paid for?
What happens to the individual who can’t afford insurance or the necessary medical care needed to survive or experience a good quality of life?
If capitalism is responsible for the development of medicines, who assumes the responsibility for the cost of the research and development?
After the research and development occurs, what’s a fair market value for the sale of such medicines?
Is there a right and wrong?
Does this conundrum have an answer?
—
Jimmy Terrell can be reached at ejterrell@gmail.com.
Terrell:Too many conundrums
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)