Mitcham:Recognizing the Putin long game

We focus on Donald Trump and Vladimir Putin now.
But one day, both men will be gone and the United States and Russia will still have to deal with each other.
I spend a fair amount of time thinking about this — the post Trump/Putin U.S./Russia relations. What good does it do, right?
I’m certainly not going to be in the middle of any of this. I’m powerless on such things, which only relate to me in a very distant way, unless of course, things break down and war makes it all important to everyone.
But even then, what power do I have, or you, for that matter?
But I watch Putin with interest, because I think the man, who took power at the turn of the century, is playing a long game to take us down. I believe the federal intelligence agencies when they say that Russia intended to interfere in the election, but I think that’s just a symptom of a bigger issue extending beyond elections, a Putin play for power that stretches over years and isn’t limited to the current Trump-centered times.
Consider the bigger context: Russia suffered a great humiliation when the Soviet Union collapsed, while we got to strut our stuff as the lone-remaining superpower.
This was a short-lived thing in our culture. While the Soviet Union was a focus for 50 years during the Cold War, the Soviet collapse freed us from the burden of constantly thinking about the Red threat.
We didn’t spend much time after 1991 thinking about Russia. The old “Commie” scare gave way to the “terrorist” scare.
We pretty much forgot about Russia. But do you think they forgot about us?
I don’t know the answer. But I truly doubt it. And when massive powers suffer extreme humiliation, history says to watch out in the years to come. There will be some ugliness.
I think that’s what we’re seeing, a calculated attempt at a resurgence through soft power, not military might.
I think part of Putin’s popularity is that he is “making Russia great again” among those who felt a sense of lost power and pride when the Soviet Union collapsed.
He also has made himself super rich in the process, along with the selected few who get to oversee many assets that were formerly controlled by the Soviet government.
When the Soviet Union collapsed, a few people, “the oligarchs,” became billionaires.
Those assets weren’t spread toward public interests.
No, some became obscenely wealthy.
But they only get to keep that money these days by being completely submissive to Putin and what he wants.
State-run media in Russia only broadcasts what Putin wants. Putin controls both the money and the message in his homeland.
Journalists who try to confront the Putin narrative with ugly truths end up full of bullet holes or poisoned by radioactive tea (not a joke, look up Alexander Litvinenko).
Putin’s aim seems to be to extend his control of money and messaging as far as he can, while also expanding Russian power wherever he can.
So, how does he expand Russian power? Well, obviously, recapturing some of the lost Soviet satellite lands would be a start.
And you can see the takeover of Crimea and the ongoing conflict in Ukraine as clear evidence of that wish.
But territory isn’t just grass and dirt, not in today’s world. No, the web is another kind of battleground.
And I think Putin is cunning in recognizing the political usefulness of the web, which is largely lawless and ripe for manipulation.
For argument’s sake, forget Donald Trump for a moment — if that’s even remotely possible.
But consider the possibilities that exist these days online.
Even on a tiny site like this paper’s, someone could spend time trying to manipulate comments, posting bogus things left and right to make one person look good and another look bad.
I’ve seen some of that over the past few years.
There’s been some nastiness, for sure.
But I haven’t seen evidence of one campaign organizing a troll army against another, not really.
And I can shut stuff down if I think that’s happening.
But it’s certainly a thing to do now.
And the web is wide open for such things.
It doesn’t take a genius to see it.
I think Putin recognized that Russia can’t match the U.S. economically or militarily, not like it used to.
But technology creates new battlegrounds.
A nation may establish itself as a naval power if it lacks a great ground game.
And I believe Putin saw this early on, then jumped in hard, heavy and dirty against us in a new kind of front, where he poured resources and made sure that his government had sophisticated attack systems and schemes. I don’t think he is our friend.
I bet he would back Hillary Clinton in such a way if it suited him and if she hadn’t insulted him.
I don’t think he cares about which of our partisan teams wins, so long as we all lose in the process, and Russia — and his wallet — come out on top.
Many people in our government see this and are infuriated. Many may not understand this yet, but there are some real US/Russia frictions renewed.
That’s not good.
I don’t disagree with Trump in wanting decent relations with Russia. None of us want World War III.
But we also don’t want a long-time adversary doing things that diminish our democracy, our standing in the world and our well-being.
And I believe Putin has all three goals.
As far as the election meddling, I don’t think Donald Trump Jr.’s release of a self-incriminating email regarding collusion with the Russians will be enough to make Congressional Republicans bail on the president.
But Trump’s financial records could end up being problematic for him and for his son-in-law.
Trump had six bankruptcies and had trouble getting loans from American banks.
But he managed to get considerable loans from Deutsche Bank, which was fined $630 million this year for a $10 billion Russian money-laundering scheme that involved its Moscow, New York and London branches.
Meanwhile, Jared Kushner’s real estate firm received a $285 million loan from Deutsche Bank just before the election.
If there are Russian ties to loans to Trump and Kushner, is there any paperwork documenting that?
That’s what investigators are surely looking at.
And, of course, the movement of millions of dollars from a sketchy bank to Trump and his son-in-law remains totally circumstantial.
But if you want to know where Trump could truly get hurt legally, I think it’s here. I don’t think it’s going to be the election issue.
I think it will be the old-fashioned, follow-the-money way.
And whatever happens, I think Putin is having himself one big laugh at our expense.
That should irritate all of us, whatever our partisan colors.
Zach Mitcham is editor of The Madison County Journal, a sister publication of the Barrow News-Journal. He can be reached at zach@mainstreetnews.com.
