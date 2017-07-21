Bridgeman: Science fiction now part of career academies

Machine shop and cosmetology were in the “vocational” wing of my high school, and that was where the troublemakers were shunted off.
Now, we have “college and career academies.” Machine shops are “mechatronics” and have to do as much with computers and math as with grease and skinned knuckles. Diesel technicians work on huge engines with computer diagnostics.
“Pathways” are all over the map. Some school districts have a dizzying array of them. The director of Henry County’s program mentioned 47 last week.
I did the “college” pathway because I was told to by a sophomore guidance counselor, who had looked at my junior high grades and test scores.
Now, kids are being asked to imagine their own careers in the sixth grade. Multiple districts in Georgia — Hall County is one near us — are requiring those “plans.” The Hall County superintendent says, “So what if they change 10 times before they’re through?”
I just read where Chicago schools are going to require such plans for students. Technical colleges offer “video game design” courses. Lanier Tech has that. It is all computers — software that is still science fiction to me.
It’s a different world – especially if you can remember The Big Chill as an adult, as I was reminded over the weekend while on Facebook. (I’m not there a lot, but I’m gradually moving into the late 20th century.)
All of the above came up last week because I heard Jackson County’s dog-and-pony show about its push for a college and career academy. It was an impressive program.
The promoter of the idea in Georgia, Lt. Gov. Casey Cagle, was the featured attraction.
Cagle was smart. He talked about Jackson County, about the world of possibilities through technology, about good jobs without getting a four-year degree.
He never mentioned he is a candidate for governor next year. That was quite deliberate.
The event was to promote the county’s push for a college and career academy. Just showing up for it was a campaign event. Cagle didn’t need to do more.
It was nice to see an understated politician for a change.
As I said to my wife, Cagle has a real accomplishment he can campaign on. The idea of college and career academies is far from new. It has been around for decades.
But he was smart enough to start promoting it years ago, and he was skilled enough to get money put in the state budget to help the idea along.
Three college and career academies a year get the $3 million grants Jackson is seeking. I covered a similar program in Putnam County that is now up and running. I saw the beginning of a successful push for an academy in Morgan County.
Jackson County has the good sense to follow much of that model. It has an impressive list of businesses supporting the push.
In a lot of ways, this is more “back to the future.” Part of the model for the academies is the German notion of apprenticeships — which was popular in the 1970s.
The difference is the updated version has strong academic parts to it — it’s not the “vocational” wing of my youth.
Given the ubiquity of computers in our lives, that might be natural. But it takes a bit of getting used to for someone who used a pencil and eraser in school.
The publicity for Jackson County’s “EC3” mentions the possibility that Commerce and Banks County also might be part of the academy. Why wouldn’t they?
I wondered why both those school systems were not visibly promoting the idea at last week’s event. Equally important was the complete lack of interest or visibility from Jefferson schools? Maybe that system sends all of its graduates to colleges.
Cagle has a bruising primary ahead of him and a number of well-known political opponents standing before he can make a general election. But I don’t know of any candidate who has as strong a “plus” as he does starting out.
—
Ron Bridgeman is a reporter for Mainstreet Newspapers. Send email to him at ron@mainstreetnews.com.
Bridgeman: Science fiction now part of career academies
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)