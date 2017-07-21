Thompson: Voters: Go to the polls for SPLOST vote this fall

People usually have three main complaints about government — that it is bloated and inefficient, that it takes too much of our money and that it spends too much.
Yet when people are given the opportunity to dictate how their government operates through the ballot box — by either voting on the policy makers or deciding on ballot measures — so many choose not to participate.
In addition to local municipal elections, voters in Barrow County are likely to be confronted in November with the choice of whether or not to extend the ongoing 1-percent special-purpose local-option sales tax to help fund capital-improvement projects throughout the county and its municipalities.
If the Barrow County Board of Commissioners votes later this month to include the SPLOST referendum on the Nov. 7 general election ballot, and voters approve the measure, the current SPLOST, which expires June 30, 2018, would be extended another five years through June 2023. The tax is projected to generate $56.6 million over that five-year period, $7.4 million of which would be used for an expansion of facilities at Victor Lord Park. The rest would be divided between the county and municipalities, based on population, for other capital projects.
That’s a lot of money and while it’s projected that roughly a third of the sales tax collections would come from people living outside of Barrow County, county resident Mark Staley was correct in pointing out last week that a 1-cent SPLOST adds to the property taxes, ESPLOST and other assorted fees that residents already pay.
Local governments like to employ and utilize revenue streams like SPLOSTs because they have the ability to take some of the load off property taxes as a primary source for paying what those governments deem as critical capital needs.
Barrow voters have generally supported this approach, approving the SPLOST measure with ease in 2005 and 2011.
But the turnout for those votes was abysmal. When voters decided on SPLOST 2006 in November 2005, the turnout was less than 13 percent. When SPLOST came up for renewal on the March 2011 ballot, the turnout was only 3.4 percent.
I don’t make that point to single out Barrow County alone as being apathetic. Anywhere, in years when federal, state and countywide offices aren’t being voted on, voter turnout is going to be much lower. Especially when, as in the case of the SPLOST 2012 vote, the vote isn’t even part of the November general election. But it is at the local level where citizens have the most control of what direction their government takes. Many people undoubtedly recognize this, but citizen participation in our local governments’ decision making and meetings has been scarce since I’ve worked here and probably before that.
Most recently, the county formed a “citizen panel” to vet a wide-ranging list of county-owned capital projects to be funded through the county’s proceeds from the next SPLOST if it is approved. Around two dozen people (not always that many) participated in a handful of meetings during a roughly eight-month span. The bulk of the meetings were dedicated to county departments presenting a list of proposed projects spread across broad categories such as public safety, infrastructure and parks and recreation. The handful of residents spent hours trying to decide which projects they believed to be true needs and which ones were simply wish-list items. A four-person subcommittee of that panel arrived at a final recommendation, which the board of commissioners approved last week.
But at the citizen panel’s last meeting where the recommendation to make to commissioners was decided on, there were very few questions asked of the subcommittee from the public. Assuming the board of commissioners does vote during its special-called meeting July 28 to include the SPLOST referendum on the ballot, the public will have the opportunity to more closely scrutinize projects before the vote comes up this fall.
There will likely be public meetings for people to make their case. While local government bodies aren’t allowed to openly solicit support, the Barrow County Chamber of Commerce will be serving as the designated marketing body on their behalf. It’s also possible that opposition groups may form to make their case against renewing SPLOST.
Either way, there will be opportunities to make your voice heard. You may think giving public comment is a waste of time or, like anybody else, be too swamped with everything life throws at us to attend meetings. But dialogue and conversation is infinitely better than none.
And in the end, voters will have the ultimate say.
Let’s hope for greater participation in our local democratic process.
—
Scott Thompson is editor of the Barrow News-Journal. He can be reached at sthompson@barrownewsjournal.com.
Thompson: Voters: Go to the polls for SPLOST vote this fall
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)