Schedule conflicts keep Barrow softball team out of world series

Wednesday, July 19. 2017
Schedule conflicts kept the Barrow County 10U team from competing in last week’s Dizzy Dean Softball World Series in Southaven, Miss.
Barrow coach James Maney said three of his 13 players had vacations planned in advance of when the team qualified for the World Series, leaving them with just 10.
Rather than taking alternates, Maney said, the team decided not to compete.
“We just didn’t have enough players,” Maney said. “It’s disappointing, but it’s understandable, also.
“You can’t really foresee yourselves going that far when the season starts and families have to take time when they can.”
Barrow had qualified for the world series by winning the Dizzy Dean state tournament in Valdosta last month with a 4-1 record that included three wins on the final day of the tournament.
The team had finished second in the district tournament to Hall County but defeated Hall in the state tournament to advance to the championship. Team members included Anna Adams, Natalie Albritton, Rylie Green, Bella Harris, Madison Maney, Sierra McGeehen, Madeline Peters, Aliyah Riden, Haley Sullivan, Seneca Titshaw, Sydney Titshaw, Jordan Turner and Aviranna Wapniewski.
