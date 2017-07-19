School millage increase hearings empty

No members of the public showed up at two Barrow County School System hearings Tuesday about increasing property taxes.
The Barrow County Board of Education has agreed to set the millage rate for Fiscal Year 2018 at 18.5, the same rate it has been since 2007.
That is an increase over the “rollback” rate, the amount that would produce about the same revenue as for the FY 2017. The rollback rate is 17.146 mills.
The BOE will set its millage rate Tuesday at a called board meeting at 6 p.m. at the Center for Innovative Teaching, the former Russell Middle School.
A third public hearing on the school millage rate will be held at 5 p.m. Tuesday at the central school office, 179 W. Athens St., Winder.
The BOE will hold a 5 p.m. meeting Tuesday at CFIT to see a design concept for renovating the building. The board will hold its monthly work session and a called meeting at 6 p.m. Tuesday.
The millage rate of 18.5 would produce about $33 million in property taxes for the next school year.
A rollback millage rate of 17.146 mills would produce about $1.65 million less in property taxes than the 18.5 rate. The schools’ budget of nearly $119 million would use about $3.7 million from the system’s reserves, leaving an expected reserve balance in June 2018 of about $6 million. The reserve fund as of June 30 was $9.6 million.
