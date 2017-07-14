Three men arrested in illegal narcotics sting in Statham

Posted by
Administrator
in Top Stories & Breaking News
Friday, July 14. 2017
Comments (0)
Three Statham men were arrested Thursday on drug-related charges as part of an illegal narcotics sting at 462 Wall Road.
According to a Barrow County Sheriff's Office News release, Christopher Jones, Michael Hendricks and Jonathan Rossano were all arrested at the residence around 2 p.m. Jones has been charged with multiple counts of selling methamphetamine; Hendricks has been charged with multiple counts of selling methamphetamine, the sale of heroin and the sale of marijuana; and Rossano was charged with the willful obstruction of law enforcement and probation violation.
The investigation was conducted over several months and ultimately led to the operation. Jones, Hendricks and Rossano are all awaiting their first appearance at the Barrow County Detention Center and it is unknown at this time if they will receive bond, the release said.
"The Barrow County Sheriff’s Office will not tolerate this type of activity within our county,” Sheriff Jud Smith said in the release. “We will continue to investigate and apprehend any individual who is a threat our community and the citizens of Barrow County."

Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
No comments
Add Comment
E-Mail addresses will not be displayed and will only be used for E-Mail notifications.
To leave a comment you must approve it via e-mail, which will be sent to your address after submission.

To prevent automated Bots from commentspamming, please enter the string you see in the image below in the appropriate input box. Your comment will only be submitted if the strings match. Please ensure that your browser supports and accepts cookies, or your comment cannot be verified correctly.
CAPTCHA

 
   
 
Copyright © 2008-2015 MainStreet Newspapers, Inc.