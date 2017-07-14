4 arrested in burglary of Winder gun store

Four people, including two juveniles have been arrested in connection with a Winder gun store burglary early Thursday morning.
According to a Winder Police Department news release, police responded to Mike's Gun Room on West Athens Street around 3:30 a.m. and found damage to a wall of the building and signs of forced entry.
Further investigation revealed Corey Quienta Henry, 17, of Winder, and a male juvenile to be suspects. They were located an hour later at their residence. Two other male suspects — a juvenile and Tavezz Lafara Wayne Thurmond, 21, of Winder, were also identified.
The investigation revealed the suspects were not successful in removing any firearms or other property from the store, the release said.
Henry and Thurmond were transported to the Barrow County Detention Center and have been charged with burglary, theft by taking, criminal damage to property, possession of tools for the commission of a crime and contributing to the delinquency of a minor.
The two juveniles, whose names were not released, are being charged through the juvenile justice system.
The Barrow County Sheriff's Office and Auburn Police Department assisted in the investigation, which remains ongoing.


