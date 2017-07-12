Softball: Sinclair new Wildcats coach

Apalachee High School’s softball team will have new leadership at the top this coming season, but it will be from a familiar face.
Jessica Sinclair, who spent the last two seasons as a varsity assistant and head junior varsity coach, was recently promoted to the top varsity job. She replaces former coach Matt Allen, who accepted the head softball and boys basketball coaching jobs at Oglethorpe County this spring.
It’s the first head coaching gig for Sinclair, who played softball at Georgia Tech from 2009-2012.
“I’m very excited and ready to get going,” said Sinclair, who has already had the Wildcats busy this summer as they prepare for the start of their season Aug. 8 at Clarke Central. “We’ve been doing a lot of what we’ve done the past couple summers, conditioning and working out in the weight room to get stronger.
“But I’ve also had the girls out on the field, trying to get them comfortable with me and my staff and getting used to the way I’m going to coach the games as a head coach. I want them to be comfortable before the games hit.”
Sinclair does have a couple of built-in advantages. She’s familiar with most of the team from her time as an assistant, and the bulk of the Wildcat roster will be familiar with her as the team only lost three players from last season to graduation.
“It’s been a pretty seamless transition,” Sinclair said. “The players have been great to work with, and the parents and administration have been very supporting. I already have a lot of those relationships built in. I know how the girls work and what they need as softball players, so it’s a good situation.
“We lost three important seniors and have some big shoes to fill, but it’s a nice group returning.”
Sinclair also has a confident vote from her predecessor.
“She’s a great coach, and I know they’ll be successful,” Allen said. “They’ve got a lot of talent.”
Allen went 51-39 in three seasons as Apalachee’s head coach, leading the Wildcats to a pair of state tournament berths and a region championship in 2014, when they went 21-13.
The Wildcats went 15-13 last season, losing to Dalton in the first round of the GHSA Class AAAAAA playoffs.
The opportunity to be a head boys basketball coach — Allen was an assistant for the Lady Wildcats this past season — and still be a softball coach was too good an opportunity to pass up, he said.
“Leading a basketball team has been one of my long-term goals,” Allen said. “We had a good run at Apalachee. The kids deserve all the credit. They had an outstanding three seasons. They were great kids and I had great support from the parents and administration.
“That made the recipe for success, and all I had to do was stay out of the way.”
