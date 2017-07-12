When Austin Dillon won the Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte Motor Speedway in May, it was the first victory in NASCAR’s top cup series for Richard Childress Racing’s No. 3 car since the legendary Dale Earnhardt’s October 2000 triumph at Talladega.
In the middle of it all was engineer, pit crew member and Winder native Josh Shipplett.
“It was a pretty special moment,” Shipplett said last week, just prior to boarding a plane for Kentucky to prepare for Saturday’s Quaker State 400. “Dale Earnhardt was one of my favorites and guys like him and Richard Petty are who brought a lot more popularity to the sport.”
It was the second win Shipplett has been a part of for the sport’s top series, now sponsored by Monster Energy. He was previously on the pit crew for Trevor Bayne when he won the Daytona 500 in 2011 when the Cup was sponsored by Sprint.
“The Daytona 500 and Coke 600 are pretty much the two most prestigious races out there, so to be able to have a hand in winning those is really special,” Shipplett said. “When we won at Daytona, I wasn’t doing anything in the shop. I’ve had years invested in this (Dillon’s No. 3) car, so it’s a very rewarding win.”
While Shipplett has been a lifelong racing fan, the 2007 Winder-Barrow High School graduate’s interest in the sport really escalated in high school when he started taking automotive classes.
He enrolled in Lanier Technical College’s Motor Sports Program his senior year and, during second semester of that year, moved to North Carolina after accepting an internship with Richard Petty Driving Experience to learn how to work on race cars.
“I worked in their engine shop and fabrication shop as a general mechanic, and they put you through a lot of different scenarios and areas so you can get the feel of what you like to do,” Shipplett said. “You learn about pretty much everything that goes into a building a car and making it run on a daily basis.”
Shipplett, who went on to obtain a mechanical engineering degree from the University of North Carolina at Charlotte, took an immediate liking to the pit crew side of things, which he said helped fuel his competitiveness.
“Just from an athletic standpoint, I’ve always been very competitive,” said Shipplett, who grew up playing baseball and was a member of the Winder-Barrow Diamond Doggs through his junior season before giving up the sport to concentrate on his education and training. “So, while I was in school up here in North Carolina, I got to learn all the pit crew techniques. They put you out on the track to do smaller stuff and see how you can handle it and I wound up liking it a lot.”
Shipplett got his first full-time Cup job with Rousch Fenway Racing, where he worked with Carl Edwards in the Xfinity Series. He made his Cup debut in Bayne’s 2011 Daytona win as a front tire carrier.
Shipplett later joined Richard Childress Racing and has worked as an engineer and tire carrier on the No. 3 car since Dillon, Childress’ eldest grandson, brought it out of retirement in 2014. The No. 3 car had not ridden since Earnhardt’s death at Daytona in February 2001.
Life on the six-man crew is not easy. The schedule is one of the most grueling in all of sports — Shipplett’s only weekend off this year between the start of the season in February and Thanksgiving was Easter weekend — and the multi-layered fire protective suit pit crew members have to wear demands them to take care of their bodies and hydrate much like any other professional athlete would.
“It has really evolved a lot over the years and you have to be much more athletic now,” Shipplett said. “We’re in the gym working out three to four times a week, and on those same days we’re doing five or six practice pit stops each day, working on different scenarios and preparing for each track we go to.
“We probably do 15-20 pit stops a weekend between all the races we pit and then probably 800-900 a year.”
Fulfilling a dream: Winder native Shipplett enjoying time as NASCAR pit crew member
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)