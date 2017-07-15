Jacks: A few favorite quiche recipes

Statham has a new store that recently opened. Actually, I think it just changed locations.
It was located down in the area near Pizza Hut and recently relocated next door to the pharmacy in downtown Statham. It’s called Savvy Cakes. Chris is the owner. Really nice guy. He was one of the few places serving food open on July 4. I had heard from my aunt his chicken salad and pimento cheese were good but wanted to try it myself. I took home a half-pound of each along with a sandwich. I’ll be going back again. All of it was excellent. All of the food there is freshly made daily. All natural products are used. Real butter is used in the baked products. He sells all sorts of cookie bars, sandwiches and ice cream with homemade ice cream cones. Everything was really reasonably priced, also. Please stop by and see Chris and try some of his delicious food.
I’d like to say a big happy birthday to my son, Ross Jacks. His birthday will be July 14. He and his dad always celebrated together, but unfortunately, we lost his dad, my late husband, four years ago to cancer.
Son, I hope you have the best birthday and that this is the beginning of a better year for all of us.
Another local treat at the new amphitheater in Winder Friday night, July 14, will be the band Departure - The Journey Tribute Band and the drummer is none other than local Michael Watkins from Statham.
Michael’s sister, Cathy, also writes for the Barrow News-Journal. Be sure and catch them if you can. They are a great band.
—
I’m not a breakfast person most of the time. My idea of breakfast is usually a cup of coffee and a breakfast bar unless it happens to be the weekend and there happens to be someone to share it with. Then I love to cook breakfast and share it. If I plan it right I can make it up the night before and put it in the oven the next morning and save some time. Quiche are the easiest things to make for breakfast and if you don’t eat it all you can freeze it for later or take it for mornings at work. Here are a few of my favorites.
Cheesy Bacon
and Sausage
Breakfast Quiche
Ingredients:
1/2 lb. breakfast sausage links
8 slices bacon
1 small onion, minced
1 sweet green pepper, minced
1 frozen deep-dish pie shell
1 1/4 cups milk
2 eggs
1 Tbsp. all-purpose flour
2 1/4 cups grated cheese
Directions:
Preheat oven to 350 degrees.
In a skillet cook the sausage links 4 or 5 minutes until cooked through. Remove sausage. Drain the fat. Wipe the skillet then add the bacon. Cook until crispy. Remove the bacon and grease except about 1 tsp. of the fat. Saute the onion and pepper in the remaining fat for 12 minutes until softened. Crumble the bacon slices and slice the sausage links.
In the pie shell, layer with the cheese, bacon, onion, green pepper and sausage. In a bowl whisk together the milk, eggs and flour. Pour over the layered pie. Bake for 45-60 minutes until set. Then cool for about 1/2 hour.
—
What’s really nice is if you make the individual muffin size quiche. They are easy to freeze and easy to pack for work. Perfect size for breakfast and you can eat it on the run, too.
Breakfast Quiche Bites
Ingredients:
Cooking spray
1 Tbsp. olive oil
1/4 cup diced onion
1 cup baby spinach leaves, coarsely chopped
2 ounces shredded mozzarella cheese (about 1/2 cup)
1/4 cup 2% reduced fat milk
1/2 tsp. Kosher salt
1/4 tsp. freshly ground black pepper
4 large eggs
Directions:
Preheat oven to 350 degrees.
Coat 6 muffin cups with cooking spray. Heat a medium sized nonstick skillet over medium high heat. Add oil. Swirl to coat. Add onion. Saute 3 minutes or until tender. Add spinach. Sauté 2 minutes or just until spinach begins to wilt, stirring constantly. Transfer spinach mixture to a small bowl; cool 3 minutes. Stir in cheese. Combine milk and remaining ingredients, stirring with a whisk until blended. Stir in cheese mixture. Divide mixture evenly among prepared muffin cups. Bake at 350 degrees for 20 minutes or until puffed and set, (quiches will deflate slightly as they cool) serve warm.
—
You can add your favorite breakfast meat to the tomato and basil quiche to have another great taste for breakfast. Sausage or bacon works well.
Tomato and
Basil Quiche
Ingredients:
1 Tbsp. olive oil
1 onion, sliced
2 tomatoes, peeled and sliced
2 Tbsps. all-purpose flour
2 tsps. dried basil
3 eggs beaten
1/2 cup milk
salt and pepper to taste
1 (9-inch) unbaked, deep dish pie crust
1 1/2 cups shredded Monterey Jack cheese, divided
Directions:
Preheat oven to 400 degrees. Bake pie shell in preheated oven for 8 minutes. Meanwhile, heat olive oil in a large skillet over medium heat. Saute onion until soft; remove from skillet. Sprinkle tomato slices with flour and basil then sauté 1 minute on each side. In a small bowl whisk together eggs and milk, season with salt and pepper. Spread 1 cup shredded cheese in the bottom of the pie crust. Layer onions over the cheese and top with tomatoes. Cover with egg mixture. Sprinkle top with remaining 1/2 cup shredded cheese. Bake in preheated oven 10 minutes. Reduce heat to 350 degrees and bake for 15-20 minutes or until filling is puffed and golden brown. Serve warm.
—
Now if you like something with a sweet taste for breakfast then I have the recipe for you for that, too. Much easier to make ahead and have ready for the oven first thing in the morning.
Overnight Peaches and Cream French Toast
Ingredients:
1 (8 oz.) loaf French bread, sliced
8 large eggs
2 cups whole milk
1/4 cup sugar
1 tsp. vanilla extract
2 (15 oz.) cans sliced peaches packed in juice, drained
1/2 cup packed dark brown sugar
1/2 tsp. cinnamon
1/2 cup heavy cream
Directions:
Butter a 9X13-inch baking dish. Arrange bread in a tight flat layer in the dish.
In a large bowl whisk eggs with milk, sugar and vanilla until blended, pour over bread. Arrange peaches on top and sprinkle with brown sugar and cinnamon. Cover tightly and refrigerate for at least 8 hours. Remove baking dish from refrigerator 30 minutes before baking. Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Pour cream into a small pan. Bring to a boil over high heat.
Cook until reduced by half, about 10 minutes. Drizzle over peaches and bake uncovered until casserole is lightly browned on top and just cooked through - 45 to 55 minutes. Let stand for 10 minutes before serving.
—
Joyce Jacks is a cooking columnist for the Barrow News-Journal. Send comments to Georgiagirl2424@yahoo.com.
Jacks: A few favorite quiche recipes
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)