Brown: Big love for a little brown dog

I don’t know if I can properly articulate just how stressful and hectic life has been in the Brown household for the past nine months. To be fair, I suppose all of this started a year ago, not long after we welcomed Ruger, a Boykin Spaniel puppy, into our family.
Ruger was the happiest and sweetest little brown puppy you could imagine. His bright blue puppy eyes staring at you with such love and adoration would melt the stoniest of hearts. There was a magic in this little puppy.
As he grew older, we heard heartbreaking news from our local vet. Ruger was born with genetic defects in his eyes. In lay man’s terms, Ruger was going blind at 3 months old. Beyond the simple cataract removal procedure, Ruger needed a specialist equipped to build new lens pockets, craft new lenses and reattach his retina in his right eye. He went from being the happiest puppy alive to a sad, lost soul who lost the world around him.
When UGA said the surgeries were too complicated, even for them, the vets at UGA were kind enough to get my father in contact with Dr. Storey at the South Atlanta Veterinary Emergency and Specialists (SAVES for short). If there was anyone in the entire country who had a shot at saving Ruger’s eyesight, it was Dr. Storey.
After his surgeries in early November 2016, Ruger’s eyesight was successfully saved and miraculously improved. Today, Ruger has better vision than he ever has; he can even catch balls in the air for the first time.
Unfortunately, it was after these eye surgeries that we discovered the genetic defects in his back legs. His knees popped out of their sockets and Ruger could no longer walk. In February, Ruger was crippled. He could not walk on his own without pain. After spending a small fortune on his eye surgeries, I saw my parents fretting over their ability to pay for the surgeries Ruger needed to walk again.
That’s when I took action and prayed that my idea would rally people together in support of Ruger. Though they were adamant not to start a GoFundMe, I created one and made a video of all of Ruger’s best moments from puppyhood to his current state. It all started with that simple five-minute video. Ruger’s story was spreading like wildfire over Facebook and Instagram.
Donations to his campaign came pouring in. I received private messages from caring dog lovers who wanted to help in any way they could. Ruger’s story was shared and spread around to thousands. I designed T-shirts with his face on them and suddenly Ruger had fans sporting their #RugerStrong shirts in support of this brave little dog.
By the time of his first leg surgery on March 16, we raised enough money through social media fundraising to cover the bill. When complications arose and another surgery was needed, the donations continued coming in at an overwhelming rate. My dad was sitting on the sofa with tears welling in his eyes because he honestly didn’t think that we’d receive this amount of love and support from strangers all over the world.
Currently, Ruger is recovering well from his first round of surgeries. At the end of the summer, he will have leg surgery on his back-right leg and will be done with surgeries for a long while. At a year old, he has already endured more invasive surgeries and checkups than any dog – or person – should in such a small span of time.
Now you may be sitting there asking, “Why did you do all of this for just a dog?” To us, Ruger is more than just a dog. Ruger is our family, and he is a special little dog who deserves his best chance at a happy, healthy life. In these past long months that have drained us all emotionally, physically and spiritually, we’ve encountered several naysayers who expressed to us that we should have let Ruger die instead of helping him. It’s been difficult to tune the hate out of our minds, but the overwhelming support for Ruger has been an overwhelming blessing. It has shown me that there is still good in the world.
There are a few incredible people that I would like to thank and recognize right now for everything they have done to help Ruger.
I want to thank my Pennsylvanian friend, Gwen Neuman, who has always been one of Ruger’s biggest cheerleaders. We’ve been Facebook friends for over a year after meeting in an RA support group and she says seeing Ruger overcome his obstacles in life has inspired her to do the same. She sent him a stuffed cow toy for Christmas and has continued to pray for him every day.
Thank you to Claire Upton from Pampered Pets Boutique in Bedford, UK for sending Ruger a Drying Coat for him to wear after his baths and water therapy.
Thank you to Kimberly Orsini with Operation Little Brown Dog who reached out to my family and I about helping Ruger and advocating for him. Also, thank you Kimberly for offering your talents as an artist to paint for Ruger’s online auction.
The next two ladies I want to talk about deserve more than just the words “thank you.” These two women have gone above and beyond to help Ruger and have truly shown me that there are still selfless people walking among us.
Jami Williams, thank you for working tirelessly to set up the #RugerStrong auction that raised nearly $8,000! The money raised will not only cover Ruger’s final surgey, but will also go to SAVES for their startup nonprofit that is dedicated to saving animals. I can’t even believe how truly incredible Jami is. The auction included items from companies such as BarkBox, donated items from Pampered Pets Boutique in the UK, handmade paintings from fantastic local artists, and so many more items from dog lovers who wanted to help. I can’t say thank you enough to all the people who donated items and services to this auction, as well as to the hundreds of bidders who took part.
Finally, I want to thank the woman who has become one of my closest friends that I’ve never met. Kimberly Bishop followed Ruger’s Instagram account from day one. When I first announced his surgeries and the road he would endure, she immediately contacted me asking how she could help. For the past six months, Kimberly has organized an online raffle for Ruger, helped Jami put together the #RugerStrong auction, bought Ruger’s T-shirts for herself, her boyfriend Bob, and their adorable rescued Boykin mix Grimm. She has been a listening ear when things got rough and I needed to break down and cry. She has built me up and encouraged me that we would reach our goal for Ruger’s surgeries. And I can finally say that we have. Thank you for everything Kimberly. You are one of the most amazing people I have ever had the pleasure of getting to know, and I can’t wait for you to come meet Ruger so I can give you the world’s biggest hug.
There are so many other people I would like to thank, but I also know that I’m running out of space to say everything that is in my heart.
In the past nine months, my family and I have experienced more unconditional love and support from strangers around the globe than we could have ever imagined. The overwhelming outpour of prayers for Ruger has meant more to my family than you could know. People taking time to put our dog in their private prayers to their Lord is such a blessing to us. Thank you to everyone who has shown us that there is still good in the world. In a time where all we seem to see on the news is the terribleness and the heartache in the world, the rally of love and support for Ruger, this special little brown dog, has restored my faith in humanity.
We still have kind hearts left in this world. Thank you.
Jessica Brown is the staff photographer for the Barrow News-Journal. She can be reached at picsbyjessica1@gmail.com.
Brown: Big love for a little brown dog
