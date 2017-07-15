Terrell: Jihad in America?

It’s time we get serious about our Constitution and the laws of this country.
In the 50s and 60s we got serious about communism, an ideology and way of life that wanted to bring us to our knees and conquer this land.
We dug in, clenched our fists and brought the Russian empire to its knees.
Now we have another threat to our Constitution and rule of law.
Many Muslims coming to America want to bring their culture and law to America. Their intent appears to be not to assimilate but to create their own society and courts within the continental United States.
Congress isn’t ready to face the issues.
While the American courts have placed restrictions on how and where religion can be observed here in this country, it is beginning to appear that those same restrictions are not being enforced on Muslims who practice Islam.
From all appearances, Muslims are allowed to practice their religion anytime it meets the requirements of Sharia law, even in schools, on college campuses and in the work place.
Sharia law is the law of Islam and is derived from the words of Muhammad and the Quran.
While the law is considered to be very strict, Islamic priests called “imams” have some latitude in some interpretations.
The concern with Sharia law is not only does it define the religious requirements of Islamic society; it also serves as the Muslims’ legal system. According to available information, Sharia manages both private and public behaviors, as well as private beliefs.
The law is considered to be very restrictive, even intrusive.
Women, under Sharia law, do not have the same benefits, rights and privileges as given to the male Muslim population.
Sharia doesn’t forbid genital mutilation, multiple wives or marriage between an adult man and a child. One who criticizes the Quran may be put to death and only meat approved by imams that come from animals sacrificed to Allah may be eaten.
According to one website, Sharia law is said to require Muslims “…to subjugate the world under Islam…” and the source identified the Quran as the documenting authority.
With this as background, you need to be introduced to Linda Sarsour.
Sarsour is a Palestinian-American activist. She was born in New York and her parents are legal Palestinian immigrants. One of her early actions was to work to have Muslim holidays recognized in the New York City public school system.
The Obama administration recognized her efforts and named Sarsour a “Champion of Change” in 2012. The young activist was able to get two holidays declared.
She also supported Bernie Sanders in his bid for the presidency and she advocated for passage of The Community Safety Act in New York in 2011.
According to Wikipedia, this was an independent office designated to review police policy and expanded the definition of “biased-based profiling.” Both the mayor and chief of police opposed the legislation but it passed.
Last week, in a speech to the Islamic Society of North America, Sarsour urged her fellow Muslims to not assimilate into American culture and then went a step further calling for “Jihad” against U.S. President Donald Trump.
In her speech she said, “Our number one and top priority is to protect and defend our community; it is not to assimilate and please any other people and authority…Our top priority and even higher than all those other priorities is to please Allah and only Allah.”
Sarsour pointed out, “…that we (Islam) are struggling against tyrants and rulers not only abroad…but here in these United States where you have fascists and white supremacists and Islamophobes reigning in the White House.”
Apparently, when questioned by reporters, Sarsour responded saying she “…wasn’t calling for violence of any kind.”
The word “jihad” can have different meanings, ranging from holy war, to a struggle or crusade for a principle or belief.
The word doesn’t necessarily call for a physical war.
Rest assured, however, jihad and Sharia law call for change, even domination.
The Islamist activist outright opposes our rule of law and the United States Constitution and calls for the followers of Islam to only follow Islamic law here in the United States.
Her call for jihad is certainly a call to change America which in turn would make our Constitution a worthless piece of paper.
It’s hard to imagine that an ideology such as Islam would not want to rule America. Much of the Middle East is a wasteland and desert with a way of life that has existed for thousands of years.
Why not come to America, grow the population, eliminate the Constitution and enact Sharia law?
As the war against ISIS in the Middle East winds down, we can expect the hardened Islamic warriors who escape to infiltrate Western Europe and America where they will build their strength and continue the fight against Western culture and societies.
There is sufficient reason to believe “jihad against America” will continue and will occur on our mainland.
Our Congressional delegates and the members of the United States Supreme Court must be ready for the challenges they are about to face. There is no doubt, there will be challenges.
—
Jimmy Terrell can be reached at ejterrell@gmail.com.
Terrell: Jihad in America?
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)