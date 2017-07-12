Barrow County school taxes to increase

School taxes may increase in Barrow County even though the millage rate will remain the same at 18.5.
The Barrow County Board of Education unanimously agreed Tuesday night to leave the millage rate at 18.5 mills.
However, the “rollback” millage rate, which would provide the same amount of property tax revenue as this year, is estimated at 17.146 mills.
The increase would be a bit less than 8 percent.
The school district will hold three public hearings about the millage rate before a board vote July 25.
Public hearings will be held at 11 a.m. and 6 p.m. Wednesday, July 19, and at 5 p.m. Tuesday, July 25. The hearings will be held at the central school board office, 179 W. Athens St.
Property owners whose property was reassessed in 2016 would pay more in property taxes.
A tax rate of one mill represents $1 per $1,000 of assessed value. Property is “assessed” at 40 percent of the fair market value, or the appraised value.
If a house is appraised at $100,000, the assessed value is $40,000.
The property tax bill is 40 X the millage rate. If the rate remains the same, it would be 40 X 18.5 or $740.
Board members said the district is still recovering from the economic recession and should not reduce the millage rate until the reserve funds are higher.
Vice chair Lynn Stevens, who made the motion to keep the same millage rate, said the district needs at least one month’s operating funds in its fund balance before reducing the rate.
See the full story in the July 12 issue of the Barrow News-Journal.
