County SPLOST project list approved; resident objects

The Barrow County Board of Commissioners on Tuesday approved a recommended list of capital improvement projects to be included on a 1-cent special-purpose local-option sales tax voter referendum this fall.
The $31.4 million list includes the following categories:
•Sewer system projects and equipment ($11 million)
•Road, street, bridge, curb and sidewalk projects ($10.8 million)
•Purchase of equipment, including voting equipment; transportation vehicles and equipment; communication equipment; and technology, systems and software upgrades and improvements ($4.38 million)
•Emergency services and fire department equipment and facilities ($3.26 million)
•Water system projects and equipment ($850,000)
•County facility projects and improvements ($550,000)
•Stormwater projects ($325,000)
•Parks, recreation and leisure services facilities and equipment ($240,000).
The list was recommended by a four-member subcommittee of a citizen panel that was formed to select projects to be included in the SPLOST referendum.
The board of commissioners is scheduled to meet July 28 to approve the placement of the referendum on the ballot.
If approved, the current SPLOST, which expires June 30, 2018, would be extended for five years through June 2023. The tax is projected to generate $56.6 million in revenue if approved. Of the $56.6 million, $7.4 million would be taken off the top for an expansion of recreational facilities at Victor Lord Park. The remaining $49.2 million would be distributed between the county and the municipalities of Winder, Auburn, Statham, Bethlehem, Braselton and Carl based on population.
The board’s vote to approve the list of county-owned projects was 4-0 with chairman Pat Graham and commissioners Ben Hendrix and Isaiah Berry all absent due to scheduling conflicts. Because Hendrix serves as chair pro tem, the board had to vote on a temporary chair pro tem to conduct business and appointed Commissioner Bill Brown.
While none of the four commissioners present spoke before voting to approve the list, the referendum drew sharp criticism from local resident Mark Staley.
During the public comment portion of the meeting, Staley characterized the SPLOST referendum as a “sham.” He was speaking in reference to Graham’s remarks in previous meetings that absent a SPLOST, property owners would have to pay for needed improvements through higher taxes.
