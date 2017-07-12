The vacant lot by Winder’s “most historical site” at the corner of West Athens and Church streets has sat vacant for more than a decade.
Even though it is zoned for future development, it likely won’t be for a gas station of any kind.
City Council voted Tuesday to deny a request to rezone the property from B-1 Neighborhood Commercial to B-2 General Commercial to allow for the use of gas pumps.
The applicant, the Ali family, which is under contract to purchase the property, had applied for the rezoning of the 1.18-acre tract by the historical marker, fountain and cemetery with the intent of building a 4,000-square-foot convenience store that would include three gas pumps.
Council, following along with the city planning board’s June 20 recommendation, unanimously voted to deny the request on the basis that zoning the property for gas pumps would not be consistent with the rest of the area under the neighborhood commercial zoning.
Council voted earlier this year to remove gas pumps as a permitted use for future developments in the B-1 Neighborhood Commercial zone. The change did not apply to existing developments.
Still, Stan Porter, a Winder attorney representing the Ali family, noted during Tuesday’s meeting that there are nine different locations with gas pumps in the B-1 Neighborhood Commercial zone.
A pair of residents who spoke at Tuesday’s meeting said they would like to see the property remain an open space and possibly become a public park in the future.
For complete coverage of Tuesday's meeting, see the July 12 issue of the Barrow News-Journal.
Winder council denies rezoning request for property next to historical marker
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)