Statham says sewers, streets top priorities for SPLOST referendum

Statham City Council agreed last week in a called meeting that future SPLOST money would be used to retire debt on the water and sewer improvements the city has made and on road and street projects.
The city spent about $3.2 million on its water and sewer system, primarily sewer lines, several years ago, Mayor Robert Bridges said.
City Clerk Mai Chang said the city pays more than $500,000 a year on that debt serveice and owes about $207,000.
Based on that figure, the city probably could pay the utility debt out of the current SPLOST money.
Statham would receive about $1.7 million from the future SPLOST. A referendum on that is likely in November. Statham is a sideline watcher in a dispute that is basically between Barrow County and the City of Winder. Bridges noted Winder has to sign off on any intergovernmental agreement, which the county wants and the city does not.
The county seeks an agreement so that the SPLOST could be six years instead of five and so the county could use revenue to reduce its debt service. If the county were to use the money for debt service, that money would come off the top of the estimated $66 million.
However, Winder council voted last year to not support an IGA that would allow that use.
Winder Mayor David Maynard said at the most recent meeting that allowing money to be used for county debt service undercuts funding to the cities.
If the money is not used for debt retirement, county officials have said residents might see as much as a 2-mill increase to pay for that.
