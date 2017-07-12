Auburn council approves SPLOST list

Auburn City Council, during its meeting Thursday, approved a city list of capital improvement project categories that will appear on a likely Barrow County 1-cent special-purpose local-option sales tax voter referendum this fall.
Heading the list of Auburn projects would be funding for a new municipal complex, along with transportation, parks and recreation, facilities and equipment for various departments, and water, sewer and stormwater projects.
The Barrow Board of Commissioners is scheduled to vote July 28 whether to place the referendum on the ballot.
If approved, the current 1-cent SPLOST, which expires June 30, 2018, would continue an additional five years through June 30, 2023.
The five-year tax, if approved, is projected to generate $56.6 million.
Of that total, $7.4 million would be taken off the top for an expansion of facilities at Victor Lord Park and the remaining $49.2 million would be distributed between the county and its municipalities based on population figures from the 2010 U.S. Census.
Under that formula, Auburn would collect $4.74 million which would be distributed as follows:
•$2 million for the municipal complex.
•$750,000 for transportation needs (roads, streets, bridges and related facilities and equipment)
•$690,555 for water and sewer capital improvements and related facilities
•$400,000 for parks and recreation facilities and equipment
•$350,000 for police and public safety facilities and equipment
•$300,000 for public works facility and equipment
•$250,000 for stormwater facilities and equipment.
