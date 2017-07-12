2 foreign citizens living in Barrow face federal firearm, drug charges

Two men living in Barrow County were arraigned recently on federal firearm and drug charges.
Miguel Angel Rosas-Ramirez, 24, a Mexican citizen living in Statham, and Eduardo Estrada Medina, 28, a Guatemalan citizen living in Winder were indicted by a federal grand jury June 27.
According to a news release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Northern District of Georgia, Rosas-Ramirez allegedly obtained a Georgia Weapons Carry Permit by falsely claiming to be a U.S. citizen and used the permit to illegally purchase more than 100 firearms over the past year, eventually selling them to others, including Medina.
The indictment alleges Medina, who was also known as Miguel Angel Donis-Gonzalez, purchased guns from Rosas-Ramirez and trafficked drugs. He allegedly also had 8.8 kilograms of methamphetamine, over $140,000 in cash and other drug paraphernalia in his home.
Medina was deported in January 2013 after he was convicted of drug trafficking, but then illegally re-entered the U.S.
Medina faces charges of unlawful possession of firearms by an alien, possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine, possession of a firearm in furtherance of drug trafficking activity, possession of an unregistered silencer, and unlawful possession of firearms by a felon. Rosas-Ramirez has been charged with unlawful possession of firearms by an alien, unlawful dealing in firearms, unlawful claim to U.S. citizenship and 18 counts of fraudulent statements to licensed gun dealers in connection with firearms purchases, according to the release.
“Guns are an all-too-frequent part of the illegal drug business, and the majority of these guns arrive in drug dealers’ hands from illegal firearm trafficking as alleged in this case,” U. S. Attorney John Horn said in the release. “This case is even more troubling because one of the alleged gun purchasers already had been deported once as a result of illegal drug trafficking, and yet found his way back to the United States and to the dangerous combination of methamphetamine and guns.”
“ATF’s involvement in securing this indictment is a prime example of the successful use of federal laws to confront, engage and eliminate criminal activity. Criminals must understand that there are serious repercussions for illegal trafficking of narcotics and illegal possession of firearms and that ATF will contribute all necessary time and effort to ensure that the individuals responsible are brought to justice,” added assistant special agent in charge John Schmidt.
