A house fire that destroyed a Winder home and killed a dog Thursday morning apparently was caused by an electrical malfunction, according to investigators with Barrow County Emergency Services and the State Fire Marshal's Office.
According to a Barrow County Emergency Services news release, crews arrived at the house in the 1600 block of Bismarck Circle around 11 a.m. Thursday and found the single-story house in flames. Neighbors were in the home's garage removing two dogs in kennels and were instructed to exit the garage. Shortly thereafter, the garage collapsed.
The house suffered extensive fire damage and was declared a total loss. The dog's body was recovered from the home. The residents of the house were not home at the time of the fire. A neighboring home also suffered significant exterior damage in the form of melted siding, but the fire did not spread to it. A neighboring home on the opposite side was also damaged due to high heat, but had only minor damage to the exterior siding.
To the family, as someone who has dogs, I'm sorry for your loss. Most people consider dogs a members of the family