City of Statham faces civil rights claims over arrests

Five women who were charged with DUI and other offenses by Statham police officer Marc Lofton have demanded a total of $3 million from the city for his actions after their charges were dismissed.
No lawsuits had been filed as of Friday, but Zach Greenamyre, attorney with Mitchell & Shapiro law firm in Atlanta, said Thursday some suits “definitely” will be filed. The letters to the city are “ante litem” notices. Those are notices of a person’s intent to file a claim against a governmental entity.
Lofton no longer works for the city, Mayor Robert Bridges said Friday. The mayor said Lofton resigned.
“I think his last day was Sunday (June 25),” Bridges said.
The letters to the city are for civil rights claims for Marshelle Rogers and Carrie Foster, dated Feb. 24, 2017; Sondra Moore, dated March 30; and Mary Williams and Kelly Pickens, dated April 28.
The letters say the women will settle the claims and ask for a response within 30 days. That deadline has passed for all the women.
Greenamyre said a city representative has “communicated with me very briefly.”
Bridges continued to take a hard line on the issue Thursday.
“We’ll take anybody to court that wants to sue us. We’re not going to settle,” Bridges declared. “If they think they’re going to get a bunch of money, they’ll have to take us to court.”
The letters seek $400,000 for Rogers, $1 million for Foster, $600,000 for Moore and $500,000 each for Williams and Pickens.
The letters for Foster and Williams and Pickens say the women would settle for less money if the city publicly takes action for “accountability.”
For more, see the July 5 issue of the Barrow News-Journal.
