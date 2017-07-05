While Barrow County voters will likely be presented with a referendum in November to continue funding various capital improvement projects around the county and its municipalities through a 1-cent special-purpose local-option sales tax, it remains far less likely that, if the referendum is approved, proceeds from the tax will be used to retire county debt on projects greenlit by voters in 2005.
County officials have warned that would likely lead to a property-tax increase of as much as 2 mills for homeowners.County and municipal leaders met last week at Lanier Technical College’s Winder-Barrow campus to discuss general categories of capital improvements they would like to see included on the Nov. 7 ballot.
A citizen SPLOST panel has already recommended a list of projects totaling roughly $31.4 million, plus a separate $7.4 million expansion of facilities at Victor Lord Park, to the Barrow Board of Commissioners. The cities and towns are expected to finalize their specific lists of projects over the next couple of weeks before the board of commissioners holds a July 28 vote to place the referendum on the ballot, ahead of an August deadline.
If approved as currently proposed, the current SPLOST, which expires June 30, 2018, would be extended five years through June 30, 2023.
According to the latest county projections, the tax would generate $56.6 million. The money for the Victor Lord Park expansion, which the county has designated a “Level 2” project under state law regarding SPLOST, would be taken off the top and the remaining $49.2 million would be distributed between the county, Winder, Auburn, Statham, Bethlehem, Carl and Braselton, based on population figures from the 2010 U.S. Census.
