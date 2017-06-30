Updated: Phone scam targets county residents

Friday, June 30. 2017
A phone scam has surfaced recently asking people to donate money to the Georgia Burn Foundation on behalf of Barrow County Emergency Services, BCES officials said Friday.
According to a news release, several residents and businesses have received phone calls this week asking them for the donations. BCES officials said they do not endorse the calls and have not received any notification from the Burn Foundation that they are conducting phone solicitations in the area.
Collections for the Burn Foundation are typically done annually during the “Boot Drive," with firefighters collecting money in their boots at area intersections (or at other organized events in the community, endorsed by BCES). Any Boot Drive or sanctioned event collecting money will have BCES firefighters in uniform and in BCES fire apparatus. If you would like to donate money to the Georgia Burn Foundation, you can do so by giving it to one of your firefighters collecting money at the Boot Drive, or contact BCES at 770-307-2987.

Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
#1 Joe on 06/30/17 at 06:21 PM [Reply]
Not just the Georgia Burn Foundation. I've had calls from the same number claiming to be collecting for different charities.

After they finish their little speech, I always ask... What percentage actually goes to the charity and what percentage do you keep? Their response? Click!
