4 people arrested in string of property-damage incidents

Posted by
Administrator
in Top Stories & Breaking News
Friday, June 30. 2017
Comments (0)
Four people from Barrow County were arrested recently in connection with a string of property-damage incidents.
According to a news release, 18-year-old Mansfield Yancey of Winder, 18-year-old Deontavious Williams of Statham, 20-year-old Damon Griffin of Auburn and 18-year-old Hannah Wallace of Statham have been charged with one county of reckless conduct, four counts of second-degree criminal damage to property and 17 counts of criminal trespass.
From May 16-25, the Winder Police Department and Barrow County Sheriff's Office responded to over 20 incidents where a group of people was riding around late at night shooting out the windows of both vehicles and businesses with a BB gun. The amount of damage has been estimated at over $10,000, the release said.
All four suspects were identified through detectives' investigations and are awaiting trial.


Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
No comments
Add Comment
E-Mail addresses will not be displayed and will only be used for E-Mail notifications.
To leave a comment you must approve it via e-mail, which will be sent to your address after submission.

To prevent automated Bots from commentspamming, please enter the string you see in the image below in the appropriate input box. Your comment will only be submitted if the strings match. Please ensure that your browser supports and accepts cookies, or your comment cannot be verified correctly.
CAPTCHA

 
   
 
Copyright © 2008-2015 MainStreet Newspapers, Inc.