It was a repeat scenario from last year for the Barrow County 10U team in last week’s Georgia Dizzy Dean Softball state tournament in Valdosta.
After finishing second in the District 6 tournament, Barrow reigned supreme at the tournament, going 4-1 with three wins on the final day to capture the championship and advance to the Dizzy Dean World Series next month in Southaven, Miss.
After winning its opening game Friday over Gordon County 15-5, Barrow dropped its first contest Saturday morning to Carroll County before roaring back to topple District 6 champion Hall County and then knock off Carroll County twice for the title.
It’s the second year in a row Barrow has won the state title at the 10U level and the team is in the process of raising funds to make a second straight trip to the World Series.
“We started at 9 in the morning on Saturday and other than 20-30-minute breaks between games, we were on the field all day into the evening,” said Barrow head coach James Maney, an assistant on last year’s state championship team.
“The coaches and the players were all very tired, but also very excited. Everyone was proud and everyone contributed. It was a great weekend.”
Barrow showed an unwillingness to surrender throughout the tournament. After falling behind 5-0 in the first inning to Gordon County in the opener Friday, Barrow roared back with 15 unanswered runs, cruising to an easy victory. Even in the loss to Carroll County on Saturday morning, Barrow rallied from two deficits before eventually falling 12-11.
Barrow rebounded with a 6-4 win over Hall County to advance to the championship. It was a repeat of last year when Barrow lost to Union County in the District 6 championship before getting revenge in the state tournament.
Barrow still had work to do, though, needing to beat Carroll County twice. Maney’s team proved it was up to the challenge, winning 17-6 and then 8-6 in the clincher.
For more, see the June 28 issue of the Barrow News-Journal.
