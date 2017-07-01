Jacks: Appetizers, recipes for the grill and patriotic desserts

I have found over the years one of the hardest things to cook done all the time is chicken.
I hate going somewhere to buy chicken that is supposed to be done and it still has blood in it.
Chicken isn’t supposed to be eaten raw.
Raw chicken or chicken not cooked completely is a great way to get Salmonella poisoning. I have.
I learned a couple of tips while working at the USDA (United States Department of Agriculture) from several people that I think helps make sure you get your chicken at home cooked done.
First of all, if you are going to fry chicken, if you will soak it in buttermilk for at least 30 minutes before cooking it, the buttermilk will do two things.
It will tenderize and it will draw the blood away from the bone and help make it easier to cook done.
The second tip is when you are going to grill your chicken.
If you will soak your chicken in a bowl of salt water it will also do several things.
First of all, it will draw the blood away from the bone to help make it easier to cook it done.
If you continue to dip the chicken in the salt water every time you turn it, that helps.
Plus gives it a good flavor.
With the Fourth of July around the corner, I thought I would share some patriotic desserts along with a great appetizer and grilling recipes for sharing that day.
The Fourth is a good time to remember our veterans at the homeless shelter here in Winder and our many policemen, firemen and EMTs who work to provide protection for all us.
Buffalo Chicken Celery Boats
Ingredients:
1/3 cup hot sauce
2 Tbsps. mayonnaise
Kosher salt
Freshly ground black pepper
2 cups shredded Rotisserie chicken
1/3 cup crumbled Bleu Cheese
4 stalks celery, cut into 3 inch pieces
Ranch dressing for drizzling
Chives for garnish
Directions:
In a medium bowl, whisk together hot sauce and mayonnaise and season with salt and pepper.
Pour over shredded chicken and mix to combine.
Spoon chicken mixture into celery boats. Top with blue cheese, drizzle with ranch and garnish with chives.
—
This rib recipe came from my special guy so I’d remember to get the ribs for grilling on the Fourth. He can sure cook some good ribs and they are always different every time.
Maple Cayenne Ribs
Ingredients:
2 slabs of baby back ribs
1 cup maple wood chips
Rub:
1/4 cup brown sugar
1/2 Tbsp. salt
2 Tbsps. ground coriander
1 tsp. cinnamon
1 tsp. ground cumin
2 tsp. black pepper
Glaze:
1/2 cup maple syrup
1/4 cup Frank’s red hot special
1/4 cup butter
1/4 cup ketchup
2 Tbsps. lemon juice
Directions:
Preheat your grill for indirect heat: place an aluminum foil pan filled with water under the grill grate and toss a chimney of hot coals alongside. With a butter knife and some paper towels remove the membrane under each slab of ribs by inserting the knife between the membrane and one of the bones, pull the membrane with the paper towel to remove completely.
Mix all of the rub ingredients together and apply the rub on both sides of the ribs with your hands so it penetrates the meat.
Place the ribs on the grill grates over indirect heat and toss a cup of maple wood chips onto the hot coals.
Close lid and cook for about 4 hours at 250 degrees.
Mix all the glaze ingredients together and simmer for 15 minutes. Glaze the ribs 10 to 15 minutes before talking them out of the grill.
The ribs will be done when the meat has shrunk about 1 inch from the bones.
Cover the ribs with aluminum foil and then allow them to rest up to 4 to 4 1/2 hours.
—
After eating a big meal on the 4th a simple dessert would probably be plenty. This strawberry recipe is simple, but so good.
Red, White and Blue Cheesecake Strawberries
Ingredients:
1 (8 ounce) pkg. cream cheese, softened
1/2 cup confectioners sugar
1 cup whipped topping, thawed
1/2 tsp. almond extract
12 large strawberries, cut in half
36 blueberries.
Directions:
Using an electric mixer beat cream cheese and sugar until smooth. With mixer on low, beat in whipped topping and almond extract. Place filling in a pastry bag fitted with a large star tip. Pipe filling onto the cut sides of each strawberry. Gently press 3 blueberries into the filling on each strawberry. Refrigerate until ready to serve.
—
Another good recipe for any patriotic holiday is this cheesecake salad. Very simple, but very tasty.
Red, White and Blue Cheesecake Salad
Ingredients:
1 (8 ounce) pkg. cream cheese
1 (3.4 ounce) pkg. instant cheese cake pudding, unprepared
1 cup International Delight French Vanilla creamer
1 pound strawberries, cut into bite-size pieces
2 (16 ounce) containers blueberries
4 large bananas sliced
Juice of 1 lemon
Directions:
In a medium, tall bowl using an electric mixer whip cream cheese until it becomes smooth. It may bind up in the beaters but continue as is and it will loosen up. Add the dry pudding mix. Beat until well combined. With the mixer on low, slowly add the creamer to the cream cheese mix. Add it about a Tbsp. at a time and then mix until it becomes a smooth mixture and all of the creamer has combined into the cream cheese, repeat until all of the creamer has been added to the mixture. Whip until smooth. Refrigerate while you prepare the fruit.
In a large bowl, combine lemon juice and banana. Stir to coat bananas completely and then pour off any excess lemon juice. Add strawberries and blueberries. Gently stir to combine. Fold the cheese cake mixture into the fruit. Chill until ready to serve immediately.
—
Joyce Jacks is a cooking columnist for the Barrow News-Journal. Send comments to Georgiagirl2424@yahoo.com.
