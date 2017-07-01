Bennett: The sound of happy children

Most of us could sit for hours and watch adorable videos of babies laughing, or children doing funny things.
It warms our hearts to see the sweetness and at times will tug the heartstrings of memories of our own children’s show of happiness.
My grandson’s birthday was earlier in the month, and we’ve had lots of fun celebrating. He’s such a precious little fellow and often says and does the funniest things.
His birthday fell on a Wednesday this year, and instead of going to church with my parents, he went out to eat with his mom and dad, and two sisters.
If you’re friends with either his mom or me on Facebook, you might have seen a copy of a text between he and his mom.
He texted her to ask if he could choose the restaurant.
After he was told he could choose, he sent the following text: “Leyland and Mary need to learn about the Lord.”
Oh. My. Goodness. What a clever little guy. He didn’t want to come out and say that he didn’t want his sisters along.
Big sisters can be such a pain! When asked where he wanted to go, he said “Wendy’s.”
This horrified his sisters, and they couldn’t believe that given his choice of most anywhere to eat, he would choose Wendy’s!
No wonder he wanted them to go learn about the Lord!
The birthday dinner went well, and he was a happy little boy to be the center of attention of his family.
The following weekend, he and I went to Six Flags, just the two of us.
He was given the option to take a friend, but he wanted it to be just the two of us.
Isn’t that precious?
The weather was hot, and the gates were crowded.
I expected it to be a miserable day with both of us being grumpy. I was very wrong!
It was one of my most favorite days ever!
He was the best little soldier, patiently waiting his turn for each attraction.
Sure, it was warm, and crowded, and by the time we got home we were both beyond exhaustion, but I wouldn’t trade the day and the memories for anything.
To see him so excited, and hear him laughing and having fun was worth the sore knees and hips the following day.
This past weekend was the culmination of his birthday celebration.
We had a little gathering of friends and family to celebrate turning 9.
The yard was full of happy children, laughing and playing on a huge inflatable slip-n-slide thing.
The afternoon was filled with squeals, happy shouts of, “watch this,” and so much laughter!
Raising children is hard work. Oh, the pleasures and joys absolutely outweigh the difficult moments, but there’s no denying that it involves hard work.
Parenthood doesn’t come with a paycheck; rather it often results in empty pockets!
Most parents (and grandparents) I know, though, will agree that even with empty pockets, our hearts are full to overflowing at the sound of happy children.
What a wonderful few weeks. My heart is full.
—
Cathy Watkins Bennett is a Barrow County native and a graduate of Winder-Barrow High School. Send comments about this column to
bencath@aol.com.
