Letter to the Editor: Is this what we voted for?

Dear Editor:
Besides generating healthcare legislation that does little for most people but a lot for billionaires, our GOP Congress has been busy in other ways looking after women and us common folk. Here are two examples.
One, legislation to raise minimum marriage age from 13 years of age defeated.
A Girl Scout drafted and campaigned for a bill that would raise New Hampshire’s minimum marriage age from 13 to 16.
Her Democratic statehouse representative introduced the bill in January and with Republican David Bates leading the charge for his fellow house Republicans, was defeated by March.
Bates’ and his comrades’ rationale for voting np: upholding parental rights should the teenager be pregnant, marriage to the father of the child could be preferred.
Wow!
Thought this only happened in third world countries.
Statutory rape?
I didn’t make this up, read it in a recent issue of “Time Magazine.”
Two, the president and Congress just can’t seem to do enough for Goldman Sachs!
Fifty-five million Americans don’t have a way to save for retirement at work and experience has shown that people are 15 times more likely to save if through payroll deduction they can put money aside.
A fair number of states thought it would be a good idea to set up plans that let employers, mostly small businesses, automatically direct a portion of a worker’s pay check into an IRA.
Employers aren’t required to add money to the plan, nor does the state government, and employees don’t have to participate.
States interested in “work and save” programs up until May, received guidance from the Department of Labor as to how not to run afoul of federal pension rules in establishing these retirement plans.
Given how Republicans hate it when people become dependent on social safety net programs like Social Security and how adamant they are about saving taxpayers money, you’d think “work and save” would make their hearts flutter.
But no, the Republican Senate followed the GOP House by voting to kill this “work and save” initiative because they felt it enabled unfair competition to banks too big to fail and investment firms like Goldman Sachs.
And then there is the almost daily cornucopia of lies and nonsense delivered to us by the leader of the GOP while we float, as Paul Palnik describes “a river of the hoodwinked, duped, befuddled and misled.”
Is this what we voted for?
Sincerely,
Harper Kindle
Statham
Letter to the Editor: Is this what we voted for?
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)