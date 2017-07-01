Terrell: On going home...

The Milam Street tree house is gone, as are most of the old large chinaberry trees that served as lookout posts, mountain tops and other youthful challenges.
Nature and time have quietly reclaimed the fields where young boys re-enacted hundreds, maybe even a thousand, imaginary battles from Little Big Horn to the Korean War. Once waist-deep foxholes are now mere impressions covered in briars and honeysuckle.
The Confederate Cemetery still lies near the tracks with its sleeping dead, perhaps, sleeping quieter now.
City officials, with the help of bulldozers, have straightened the creek. No swimming hole there now.
Red dusty ribbons crawling from neighborhood to neighborhood now lie covered in asphalt, bare of bachelor buttons, plum trees and black berry patches.
The mill village football and baseball fields, the city park and its baseball field are no more. The games and accompanying dreams have moved on to newer fields. Fire stations have been moved and replaced; shopping centers stand where young lovers shared first kisses, dreams and sometimes schemes.
Commercial banks and other establishments stand where spooky, legendary 19th century mansions once stood.
The mighty Chattahoochee that begins its path north of Helen has been tamed and channeled by man and his magnificent machines, sacrificing historical Indian lands, burial grounds and the remains of Creek settlements.
Steamboat pilings and ponds that produced a young man’s greatest fishing prize have joined the burial grounds in a watery grave.
Summer Saturday afternoons are remembered. They were, perhaps, the best of the seven-day week. Saturday was “picture show” day.
With $1.50 in our pockets, the Milam Street boys would gather at one home or another in the neighborhood and begin the mile-and-a-half walk to town. First stop was Mr. Horne’s Barber Shop on Main Street where, for 50 cents, we got a crew cut brushed up in front with “butch wax.”
We listened to the conversations of older men getting a shave and shoe shine, often with a cigar clenched in their teeth. But, it was grown-up talk and really didn’t interest us.
From the barber shop it was a quick trip through the Kress’s 5 and 10 store to look at toys and then a half block to the “picture show.”
A 50-cent ticket entitled one to a double feature movie, one of which was usually a Western, an Army or a science fiction movie, since those were about the only shows produced. For the half dollar, we also saw a brief summary of the top news stories and a cartoon.
The other 50 cents remaining would buy popcorn or a hotdog along with a Cherry Coke and maybe a box of Milk Duds.
To be honest, Sundays were the most unanticipated day of the week. It started with an early breakfast, then to Sunday School, followed by church where we sat with our parents. Rain made church more bearable except on holidays when things were waiting for our return.
It wasn’t a matter of our being disrespectful. Sermons simply were written for adults, not 11- and 12-year old wanderers and explorers. There were snakes to catch, games to play, and gold to be discovered. The world revolved around our friends and the out-of-doors.
Some say you can’t ever go home but that’s not true. We will always know home, even with the hundreds, maybe thousands of changes that have taken place.
Though changes are evident of all of that has occurred since those early years, in the heart it is still home. It’s more now than the quiet textile giant it was as we grew up in the shadows of its elms and dogwoods.
LaGrange will always be LaGrange and will always be home.
Going home is always fun. We travel the streets we once roamed on bicycles, always looking for a familiar face or a house that still holds a story to be told.
We return to the streets where we grew up, where we buried our puppies and where we carved our initials into a tree celebrating our first love.
We recall our Sunday School classes and public school teachers, friends and our moments of glory on the football field, the basketball court and in the band. We laugh at our pranks, listening again to the echoes of the voices of parents and friends, and count our successes, regardless of how great or small.
We remain Grangers through and through. We will celebrate the changes of LaGrange, some with awe and some with disdain.
We cherish our memories and celebrate the excitement of those that have followed our time in LaGrange.
Sometimes we cross paths with a familiar face or classmate and we hug and love unashamedly.
We count our blessings and we offer sincere thanks for those who made LaGrange a safe place for us to grow, play and learn.
We remember and honor those that have taken their leave.
No one is forgotten.
That’s the way we were raised.
