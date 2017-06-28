School board to decide on millage ‘rollback’ next month

Barrow County homeowners could pay more in property taxes for 2017-18, if their property was reassessed in 2017, or the Barrow Board of Education could “roll back” the millage rate to generate the same amount of revenue it was predicted to receive this year.
The board debated whether the rollback is worth it at Tuesday’s work session.
The millage rate is recommended to remain the same at 18.5 mills.
But the rollback rate would be 17.146 mills if it were adopted.
A tax rate of one mill represents $1 per $1,000 of assessed value. Property is “assessed” at 40 percent of the fair market value, or the appraised value.
If a house is appraised at $100,000, the assessed value is $40,000.
The property tax bill is 40 times the millage rate. If the rate remains the same, it would be 40 times 18.5 or $740.
The school district will hold three hearings about the millage rate and the board will vote on it at its July 25 meeting.
The public hearings will be at 11 a.m. and 6 p.m. July 18 at the central school office and 5 p.m. July 25.
The difference between 18 mills and 17.146 mills would be nearly $2.4 million in local property taxes.
Rolando Alvarez, at-large board member from District 8, asked about cutting the millage rate to 18 mills, rolling back a portion.
He said that would be “about a wash.” A rate of 18 mills would generate about $32.9 million versus the $33 million that is projected for the Fiscal Year 2018 budget.
Other board members — Lynn Stevens, Ricky Bailey, Garey Huff and Connie Wehunt — said a reduction in the millage rate also would mean a cut in state money. Stevens argued against a cut because it would mean the loss of state money.
Also on Tuesday, the board unanimously approved a general fund budget of $119 million that proposes to use $3.7 million from its reserves at its meeting Tuesday. The board voted 6-0 to approve the budget. Board chairman Mark Still and member Suzanne Angle did not attend the meeting. Stevens ran the meeting and did not vote.
The BOE also approved other budgets that total about $40 million. Those include debt service, capital outlay projects and food services.
For more, see the June 28 issue of the Barrow News-Journal.
