Ribbon-cutting held for Innovation Amphitheater; first show set for next weekend

Innovation Amphitheater in Winder is open and ready for its first show next week.
A ribbon-cutting ceremony and soft-opening free concert were held Friday at the 1,500-seat amphitheater behind Sims Academy of Innovation and Technology.
The venue is a joint venture by Barrow County and the Barrow County School System.
Construction, led by Carroll Daniel Construction Co., began on the nearly $4 million project in November and wrapped up earlier this month.
The amphitheater will primarily be used for various school functions but under an intergovernmental agreement between the county and the school system, the county has use of the amphitheater 45 days each calendar year. The board of commissioners in April approved a contract, not to exceed $300,000 annually, with Loganville-based Golden Productions, Inc. to provide consulting, planning, event management and logistics services for the venue. The county will receive a negotiated percentage of all ticket revenue, concession and beverage sales for each event and use the proceeds to help pay for future entertainers who perform at the venue. The amphitheater has a seating capacity of 1,500, suites available for rent and VIP seating at the front of the stage. Concessions and a beer garden will be provided at entertainment events. Event parking will be $5 with a portion of the proceeds supporting Sims Academy.
Tickets are currently on sale for the amphitheater’s first concert, country music duo Montgomery Gentry, July 7 at 7 p.m. Doors will open at 6 p.m. The next scheduled performance is July 14 as Journey tribute band Departure will take the stage. Details on that performance are still being finalized. The amphitheater will also be home to the Peach State Symphony Orchestra, which will open its season July 28.
For tickets and more information about the venue, go to https://innovationamphitheater.com/.
