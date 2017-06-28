Ed Hogan Road railroad crossing likely to open in late July, early August

The new public CSX Railroad crossing at Ed Hogan Road in Winder is now scheduled to open sometime in late July or early August, a delay from the original date of July 1, Barrow County officials said Tuesday.
County manager Mike Renshaw and public works director Charles McGiboney said after Tuesday’s Barrow Board of Commissioners meeting that the setback is due to CSX having a delay in acquiring the materials it needs.
The roughly $3 project is opening as the rail company moves forward with closing of three public crossings, a company requirement for a new one to open.
After weeks of negotiations between the county and CSX, the board of commissioners in May approved an agreement with the company that would count the crossings at Cosby Road/Airport Road (already closed) and a crossing at Bird Hammond Road, which closed in 2008, as two of the three required closings. The third agreed upon closure — of the crossing at Deer Run Trail — will be delayed until completion of the West Winder Bypass, anticipated for 2021.
During Tuesday’s meeting, commissioners approved the upfront payment of $155,889 to CSX to complete the work necessary for the Ed Hogan Road crossing to open. The money will come from the more than $10 million the county has in its reserves.
For more on Tuesday's meeting, see the June 28 issue of the Barrow News-Journal.
