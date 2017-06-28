Barrow County schools to extend day in August for solar eclipse

Barrow County schools will extend the school days 30 minutes Monday, Aug. 21, for “the most important natural phenomenon in more than 30 years,” Jan Masingill, assistant superintendent for teaching and learning, said Tuesday night.
Masingill told the board the schools would hold the students for their safety and to give teachers time to teach them about solar eclipses.
She said Barrow County will be “close to the path of the total eclipse” of the sun that day.
The school district plans to buy “a whole heap” of glasses that can be used to safely look at the eclipse for students and staff members.
The projected path of the eclipse will be along the Georgia-South Carolina border into North Carolina and then Tennessee.
Masingill said the district wants teachers to instruct students in how eclipses occur and “how to safely view it.”
She emphasized, as did board members, the “danger” of looking directly at the sun during the eclipse.
Board member Garey Huff said, “Kids will be tempted” to look directly. “You know they will,” he said.
Looking directly at an eclipse can damage a person’s retina in the eye.
Masingill said the district would be especially sensitive to the danger “and that we monitor carefully that day.”
She explained the sky would be nearly dark about the time school would normally begin releasing students.
“We hope you will come out and don some glasses” with the students, Masingill told board members.
She said plans are being developed to have a joint session for the eclipse at the Center for Innovative Teaching, the former Russell Middle School, and the Winder public library.
For more on Tuesday's meeting, see the June 28 issue of the Barrow News-Journal.
