Accident shuts down Monroe Highway at Bethlehem Church Road
Accident shuts down Monroe Highway at Bethlehem Church Road
Posted by
Administrator
in
Top Stories & Breaking News
Tuesday, June 27. 2017
Comments (0)
Units are on the scene of a multi-vehicle accident with injuries and entrapment on Monroe Highway at Bethlehem Church Road, according to a Barrow County Emergency Services Facebook post. Monroe Highway is shut down. Please avoid the area.
