Updated: 5 arrested in Bethlehem meth lab bust

Monday, June 26. 2017
Five men are being held in the Barrow County Detention Center without bond for their role in a local methamphetamine laboratory. 
Catarino Lopez, Sergio Lopez, Arturo Lopez-Torres, Jhonnathan Ulivi Vergara and Julio Moreno-Nieto were arrested Wednesday after the Barrow County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Unit and Drug Enforcement Administration Clandestine Laboratory Team found 19 one-gallon containers filled with liquid amphetamine at 1625 Sedgefield Trail in Bethlehem. 
The methamphetamine, transported from Mexico and found in a bedroom closet, yielded approximately 45 pounds of crystal methamphetamine with a street value of $1 million, according to a news release.
Investigators also located three firearms, marijuana, cocaine and over $250,000 in cash. 
#1 Hmmm on 06/27/17 at 11:48 AM [Reply]
They celebrate moonshine with the "Jug Drop"... Wonder if they will be celebrating Meth with the "Double wide roll" or is that too much of a paradox for what is wrong with Barrow...
#1.1 David Yackman on 06/27/17 at 08:20 PM [Reply]
I think "bobbing for meth" at Winder Walmart for Halloween might become a holiday tradition...
